Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom June boasts several big Bollywood and Hollywood releases.

Manoj, Kangana, Diljit films release nationwide on June 12.

Shahid Kapoor, Akshay Kumar movies premiere later in June.

Several Hollywood blockbusters also join the month's competitive schedule.

The month of June is shaping up to be one of the busiest at the Bollywood box office in recent times. With Ram Charan's Peddi, Varun Dhawan's Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, and Bobby Deol's Bandar already drawing audiences to theaters, the competition is only going to get fiercer as the weeks roll by. A string of big-ticket releases, from Shahid Kapoor's much-awaited Cocktail 2 to Akshay Kumar's ensemble entertainer Welcome to the Jungle, are queued up to hit screens across the country. Add to that some major Hollywood titles and a few compelling mid-budget Hindi films, and June 2026 is set to be a month that moviegoers will not want to miss.

READ MORE | Raveena Tandon Rides Scooter In Rishikesh, Chants ‘Har Har Gange’: WATCH

Three Big Films Hit Theaters On June 12

The first big wave of releases arrives on June 12. Manoj Bajpayee leads Chinmay D. Mandlekar's Governor, produced by Amrutlal Shah. Kangana Ranaut also makes her return to the big screen on the same date with Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, a film rooted in the real events of the 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attacks, in which she plays a nurse. Joining them is Diljit Dosanjh with Main Vaapas Aaunga, directed by Imtiaz Ali and set against the backdrop of the partition of India.

READ MORE | WATCH: Mahieka Sharma Shares A Glimpse Of Ice Bath Recovery Session With Hardik Pandya

Cocktail 2, Welcome To The Jungle To Close Out June

The second half of June belongs to some of Bollywood's biggest names. Shahid Kapoor arrives on June 19 with Cocktail 2, the sequel to the 2012 hit, once again built around a love triangle. Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna star alongside him. Then on June 26, Akshay Kumar brings Welcome to the Jungle to screens, reuniting a massive cast that includes Raveena Tandon, Sunil Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Disha Patani, Johnny Lever, Tusshar Kapoor, and Rajpal Yadav, among others.

Hollywood is also joining the race this month with He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, Toy Story 5, Supergirl, and Disclosure Day all set for June releases. With so many films releasing back-to-back, the box office battles this month is going to be a tough one for every title in the race.