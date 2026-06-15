American Singer Oliver Tree, 32, Killed In Tragic Brazil Helicopter Crash

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Singer-songwriter Oliver Tree died in a Brazil helicopter crash.

Two helicopters collided mid-air over Rio; all six perished.

Former girlfriend Melanie Martinez paid emotional tribute to Tree's artistry.

Tree was known for hit songs and unique artistic style.

American singer-songwriter and internet personality Oliver Tree has died at the age of 32 following a devastating helicopter crash in Brazil. The incident, which involved a mid-air collision between two helicopters over Rio de Janeiro, left all six people on board dead and has triggered a full investigation by authorities.

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Mid-Air Collision Over Rio De Janeiro

The crash took place on Sunday morning in the western zone of Rio de Janeiro, where two helicopters reportedly collided in the air before plummeting to the ground.

One of the aircraft came down in the suburb of Recreio dos Bandeirantes, crashing into the parking area of an electric vehicle dealership and sparking a major fire. Firefighters said around 20 vehicles were engulfed in flames before the blaze was brought under control.

According to emergency officials, one helicopter was carrying five people while the other had only the pilot. There were no survivors.

BREAKING: Six people were killed after two helicopters collided mid-air over Recreio dos Bandeirantes, southwest of Rio de Janeiro. pic.twitter.com/uFF2HHNHWq — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 14, 2026

Melanie Martinez Pays Tribute

Following the news of his death, tributes began to emerge from those close to the artist. Singer-songwriter Melanie Martinez, who previously dated Tree, shared an emotional message remembering him.

“Been an absolute wreck today,” Martinez wrote on her Instagram Story. “It’s really hard to understand how someone who you once shared such a specific and formative time of your life with can all of a sudden be gone. He was so dedicated to his art which I admired and respected deeply. I think everyone who knew him will look back at those moments of laughter and joy he so easily sparked. His laugh was so contagious and warm. His ability to lead creatively and take action while also maintaining a sense of childlike wonder and awe was so inspiring. He had such a heart and was a true artist in every way.”

She added, “Rest in peace Oliver. I know you’re making the angels giggle. I’ll be here wondering what stunt and creative project you’re scheming up in heaven. All my love.”

(Image Source: littlebodybigheart)

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Career And Global Recognition

Known for his distinctive bowl haircut and eccentric artistic style, Oliver Tree rose to fame with tracks such as Life Goes On, Miss You, and Alien Boy. His music attracted a global following, with more than 11 million monthly listeners on Spotify and billions of streams across platforms.

His debut studio album Ugly Is Beautiful achieved gold certification in the United States, while Life Goes On became one of his most recognisable hits, reaching platinum status. Over the years, he released multiple projects, including Cowboy Tears, Alone in a Crowd, and Love You Madly Hate You Badly, released earlier this year.

He also gained attention for record-breaking and viral moments, including setting a Guinness World Record in 2020 for the largest kick scooter.