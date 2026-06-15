Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesAmerican Singer Oliver Tree, 32, Killed In Tragic Brazil Helicopter Crash

American Singer Oliver Tree, 32, Killed In Tragic Brazil Helicopter Crash

American musician Oliver Tree has died at 32 after a mid-air helicopter collision in Brazil. Six people were killed in the crash over Rio de Janeiro, with investigations now underway.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 15 Jun 2026 08:20 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Singer-songwriter Oliver Tree died in a Brazil helicopter crash.
  • Two helicopters collided mid-air over Rio; all six perished.
  • Former girlfriend Melanie Martinez paid emotional tribute to Tree's artistry.
  • Tree was known for hit songs and unique artistic style.

American singer-songwriter and internet personality Oliver Tree has died at the age of 32 following a devastating helicopter crash in Brazil. The incident, which involved a mid-air collision between two helicopters over Rio de Janeiro, left all six people on board dead and has triggered a full investigation by authorities.

ALSO READ: 'I Couldn't See A Thing': Paul Blackthorne Reveals How Aamir Khan Helped Him Shoot Iconic 'Teen Guna Lagaan' Scene

Mid-Air Collision Over Rio De Janeiro

The crash took place on Sunday morning in the western zone of Rio de Janeiro, where two helicopters reportedly collided in the air before plummeting to the ground.

One of the aircraft came down in the suburb of Recreio dos Bandeirantes, crashing into the parking area of an electric vehicle dealership and sparking a major fire. Firefighters said around 20 vehicles were engulfed in flames before the blaze was brought under control.

According to emergency officials, one helicopter was carrying five people while the other had only the pilot. There were no survivors.

Melanie Martinez Pays Tribute

Following the news of his death, tributes began to emerge from those close to the artist. Singer-songwriter Melanie Martinez, who previously dated Tree, shared an emotional message remembering him.

“Been an absolute wreck today,” Martinez wrote on her Instagram Story. “It’s really hard to understand how someone who you once shared such a specific and formative time of your life with can all of a sudden be gone. He was so dedicated to his art which I admired and respected deeply. I think everyone who knew him will look back at those moments of laughter and joy he so easily sparked. His laugh was so contagious and warm. His ability to lead creatively and take action while also maintaining a sense of childlike wonder and awe was so inspiring. He had such a heart and was a true artist in every way.”

She added, “Rest in peace Oliver. I know you’re making the angels giggle. I’ll be here wondering what stunt and creative project you’re scheming up in heaven. All my love.”

(Image Source: littlebodybigheart)
(Image Source: littlebodybigheart)

 

ALSO READ: Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau Steal Spotlight At FIFA World Cup; Former PM Draws Heat From Canadian Fans

Career And Global Recognition

Known for his distinctive bowl haircut and eccentric artistic style, Oliver Tree rose to fame with tracks such as Life Goes On, Miss You, and Alien Boy. His music attracted a global following, with more than 11 million monthly listeners on Spotify and billions of streams across platforms.

His debut studio album Ugly Is Beautiful achieved gold certification in the United States, while Life Goes On became one of his most recognisable hits, reaching platinum status. Over the years, he released multiple projects, including Cowboy Tears, Alone in a Crowd, and Love You Madly Hate You Badly, released earlier this year.

He also gained attention for record-breaking and viral moments, including setting a Guinness World Record in 2020 for the largest kick scooter.

Before You Go

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

How did American singer-songwriter Oliver Tree die?

Oliver Tree died at age 32 in a devastating helicopter crash in Brazil. The incident involved a mid-air collision between two helicopters over Rio de Janeiro.

Where did the helicopter crash involving Oliver Tree occur?

The crash took place on Sunday morning in the western zone of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. One aircraft crashed into a parking area in Recreio dos Bandeirantes.

How many casualties resulted from the helicopter collision?

All six people on board the two helicopters died in the mid-air collision over Rio de Janeiro. There were no survivors from the incident.

What was Oliver Tree known for in his music career?

Oliver Tree was known for his distinctive style and tracks like 'Life Goes On.'

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 15 Jun 2026 08:20 AM (IST)
Tags :
Oliver Tree Brazil Helicopter Crash Rio De Janeiro Accident US Singer Death
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
American Singer Oliver Tree, 32, Killed In Tragic Brazil Helicopter Crash
American Singer Oliver Tree, 32, Killed In Tragic Brazil Helicopter Crash
Celebrities
'I Couldn't See A Thing': Paul Blackthorne Reveals How Aamir Khan Helped Him Shoot Iconic 'Teen Guna Lagaan' Scene
'I Couldn't See A Thing': Paul Blackthorne Reveals How Aamir Khan Helped Him Shoot Iconic 'Teen Guna Lagaan' Scene
Celebrities
'So Blessed': Ameesha Patel Compares Gadar And Dhurandhar Footfalls, Triggers Debate Online
'So Blessed': Ameesha Patel Compares Gadar And Dhurandhar Footfalls, Triggers Debate Online
Celebrities
Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna Award Scholarships To 180 Telangana Students
Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna Award Scholarships To 180 Telangana Students
Advertisement

Videos

Dehradun Murder: Police Deploy Heavy Security After Violent Protests in Vikasnagar
Breaking: Operation Tiger Gains Momentum? Only Three Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs Attend Uddhav Thackeray’s Key Meeting
Operation Tiger: Uddhav Thackeray’s Emergency Meeting Sees Low MP Attendance
Breaking: TMC Rebellion Gathers Pace: Sayani Ghosh Reaches Delhi Ahead of Crucial Dissident MPs’ Meeting
Patna Coaching Controversy: Roshan Anand’s Brother Found Dead in Nepal Hotel
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget