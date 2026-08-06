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English NewsCitiesOozing Blood, Foul Smell: Body Parts Found In Trolley Bag On Tamil Nadu Express At Agra Station

Oozing Blood, Foul Smell: Body Parts Found In Trolley Bag On Tamil Nadu Express At Agra Station

The bag was traced after an unidentified caller alerted the railway control room that it was unattended, leaking blood and emitting a foul smell.

Written By : Ayesha Fatima |  Updated at : 06 Aug 2026 09:36 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Decomposed human remains found inside train trolley bag.
  • Caller alerted authorities to suspicious bag, foul smell.
  • Police removed bag on arrival, confirmed decomposed remains.
  • Investigation launched; team travels to Chennai for identification.

Decomposed human remains were found inside a red trolley bag aboard the Tamil Nadu Express after the train arrived at Agra Cantt railway station early on Wednesday, prompting a major police investigation.

The discovery was made after an unidentified person alerted the railway control room about an unattended trolley bag lying near the rear end of a general coach. The caller reported that the bag appeared to be leaking blood and emitting a strong foul smell.

By the time the alert was received, the Chennai-New Delhi train had already departed Gwalior station and was on its way to Agra. Railway authorities immediately relayed the information to officials at Agra Cantt, where security personnel were kept on standby, according to Indian Express. 

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Bag Removed After Train Reaches Agra

The Tamil Nadu Express reached Agra Cantt railway station at around 5 a.m. on Wednesday. Personnel from the Government Railway Police (GRP) and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) boarded the general coach, located the trolley bag and removed it for inspection.

According to Rajeev Dixit, Circle Officer, GRP, officers found decomposed human remains after opening the bag.

"The recovered body parts included a leg and what appeared to be a portion of the abdomen. The remains were wrapped in a polythene sheet bearing the word 'Chennai'," Dixit said.

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Post-Mortem Underway, Chennai Team to Join Probe

The recovered remains have been sent for a post-mortem examination, and authorities are awaiting the report to establish the victim's identity and determine the cause of death.

Police have also constituted a special team that will travel to Chennai as part of the investigation. Officers will gather information to identify the victim and determine how the body parts were placed aboard the train.

Dixit said investigators currently suspect the victim was a man based on the recovered remains. However, he added that the post-mortem examination and forensic analysis will provide confirmation.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was discovered on the Tamil Nadu Express?

Decomposed human remains were found inside a red trolley bag aboard the Tamil Nadu Express. The discovery was made early Wednesday morning after the train arrived at Agra Cantt railway station.

How was the discovery of the remains made?

An unidentified person alerted the railway control room about an unattended trolley bag that was leaking blood and emitting a foul smell. This tip led authorities to inspect the bag upon the train's arrival in Agra.

What steps are authorities taking in the investigation?

The recovered remains have been sent for a post-mortem examination. A special police team will also travel to Chennai to gather information and identify the victim.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 06 Aug 2026 09:36 AM (IST)
Tags :
Agra News Tamil Nadu Express
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