Oozing Blood, Foul Smell: Body Parts Found In Trolley Bag On Tamil Nadu Express At Agra Station

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Decomposed human remains found inside train trolley bag.

Caller alerted authorities to suspicious bag, foul smell.

Police removed bag on arrival, confirmed decomposed remains.

Investigation launched; team travels to Chennai for identification.

Decomposed human remains were found inside a red trolley bag aboard the Tamil Nadu Express after the train arrived at Agra Cantt railway station early on Wednesday, prompting a major police investigation.

The discovery was made after an unidentified person alerted the railway control room about an unattended trolley bag lying near the rear end of a general coach. The caller reported that the bag appeared to be leaking blood and emitting a strong foul smell.

By the time the alert was received, the Chennai-New Delhi train had already departed Gwalior station and was on its way to Agra. Railway authorities immediately relayed the information to officials at Agra Cantt, where security personnel were kept on standby, according to Indian Express.

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Bag Removed After Train Reaches Agra

The Tamil Nadu Express reached Agra Cantt railway station at around 5 a.m. on Wednesday. Personnel from the Government Railway Police (GRP) and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) boarded the general coach, located the trolley bag and removed it for inspection.

According to Rajeev Dixit, Circle Officer, GRP, officers found decomposed human remains after opening the bag.

"The recovered body parts included a leg and what appeared to be a portion of the abdomen. The remains were wrapped in a polythene sheet bearing the word 'Chennai'," Dixit said.

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Post-Mortem Underway, Chennai Team to Join Probe

The recovered remains have been sent for a post-mortem examination, and authorities are awaiting the report to establish the victim's identity and determine the cause of death.

Police have also constituted a special team that will travel to Chennai as part of the investigation. Officers will gather information to identify the victim and determine how the body parts were placed aboard the train.

Dixit said investigators currently suspect the victim was a man based on the recovered remains. However, he added that the post-mortem examination and forensic analysis will provide confirmation.