Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Lock Upp winner Shreya Kalra, Shivangi Joshi danced at after-party.

Harshad Chopda joined them, playfully teasing the two women.

Producer Ektaa Kapoor shared party video; many celebrities attended.

Shreya Kalra won Lock Upp Season 2 trophy, one crore.

Lock Upp Season 2 winner Shreya Kalra and first runner-up Shivangi Joshi were seen dancing together at the show’s finale after-party. A viral video from the celebrations also captures Harshad Chopda making a fun appearance as the two enjoy the moment.

Shreya Kalra And Shivangi Joshi Dance Together

The now-viral video, shared by producer Ektaa R Kapoor, opens to show Shreya and Shivangi dancing together while fellow contestants and guests cheer them on. Midway through the video, Harshad Chopda joins them and playfully gestures towards the duo, teasing them as “love birds”. The light-hearted moment ends with the trio bursting into laughter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EktaaRkapoor (@ektarkapoor)

Arjun Kapoor, Mouni Roy And Others Join Success Party

Farah Khan also shared glimpses from the success party, featuring Arjun Kapoor, Mouni Roy and Genelia D’Souza. Sunny Leone attended the celebrations with her husband, Daniel Weber.

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Several contestants and their family members were also spotted, including Dheeraj Dhoopar and wife Vinny Arora, Maheep Kapoor, Harshad Chopda, Akanksha Chamola, Madhuri Jain, Varun Yadav, Ssunita Ahuja, Apoorva Mukhija, Pamela Serena, Shreya Kalra and her boyfriend Rishabh Jaiswal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farah Khan Kunder (@farahkhankunder)

However, a few contestants, including Yogesh Rawat, Akanksha Choudhary, Shilpa Shinde and Sufi Motiwala, were notably absent from the celebrations.

Ektaa Kapoor Pens An Emotional Note

Producer Ektaa Kapoor, who backed the reality show with Shobha Kapoor, shared an emotional note after the finale while posting moments from the after-party.

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"Thankuuu all!! 8 pm every Thursday to Saturday miss us!!!" she wrote.

She added, "Thanku everyone. I'll put a formal thank-you post tomorrow, but for now this post is CREATED BY... yours truly just to say THANKUUUUUUUU."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EktaaRkapoor (@ektarkapoor)

Shreya Kalra Wins Lock Upp 2

Shreya Kalra became the winner of Lock Upp Season 2, hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh. She took home the coveted trophy along with the Rs 1 crore cash prize.

Shivangi Joshi finished as the first runner-up, while Yogesh Rawat secured the second runner-up position. Ram Kapoor and Shilpa Shinde narrowly missed a place in the top three.