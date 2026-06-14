Pranit More Controversy Deepens As Maharashtra Govt Orders Cyber Probe Into His Online Content

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Maharashtra Home Department ordered probe into comedian More's videos.

More publicly apologized; NCW summoned him, Himanshu Jangra.

Student Sejal Pawar sent on leave for objectionable remarks.

The controversy linked to stand-up comedian Pranit More has taken a new turn, with the Maharashtra Home Department directing a comprehensive investigation into videos posted across his social media accounts and other digital platforms. The move comes as criticism surrounding a viral clip from one of his performances continues to grow.

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Maharashtra Cyber Police Assigned To Conduct Investigation

Authorities have entrusted the inquiry to the Maharashtra Cyber Police, which will now scrutinise content associated with the comedian across multiple online platforms.

As part of the exercise, investigators are expected to review footage from More’s performances, widely shared video clips, and other digital material that has surfaced online in recent days.

Pranit More Issues Public Apology Over Viral Clip

Amid mounting backlash over the viral “Rs 370 Biryani” clip, More released a public apology on Saturday and acknowledged the criticism directed at him.

In a video posted on Instagram, he said, "I wanted to talk to all of you about this, but my Instagram account was suspended. You have seen the crowd-work video circulating on social media, and I have been receiving a lot of hate because of it."

The comedian admitted that he failed to intervene when inappropriate remarks were made during the show and accepted responsibility for his response.

"I feel I deserve this hate. During the crowd-work session, the man made several derogatory comments. Everyone was laughing, and I, too, got carried away. It was a lapse in judgment. I believe it was my biggest mistake. I could have taken a stand at that moment, but I did not," he said.

ALSO READ: 'Maine Galat Words Use Kiye': Himanshu Jangra Apologises For Rs 370 Biryani Remark; Says Story Was 'Improvised'

NCW Summons More And Himanshu Jangra

Earlier this week, the National Commission for Women (NCW) summoned More along with web developer Himanshu Jangra in connection with remarks allegedly made during a stand-up comedy event in Gurugram.

According to the commission, the comments appeared to promote sexual coercion and non-consensual behaviour towards a woman, prompting the intervention.

MBBS Student Sent On Forced Leave

The fallout from the controversy has extended beyond the comedian himself. On Saturday, KEM Hospital and Seth G.S. Medical College placed MBBS student Sejal Pawar on a 15-day forced leave.

The action followed a separate controversy linked to a viral social media video from the same stand-up comedy show, in which she allegedly made objectionable remarks.

As the investigation moves forward, Maharashtra Cyber Police are expected to examine the full extent of the online content connected to the controversy while authorities continue to assess the matter.

(With inputs from IANS)