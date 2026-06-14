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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesPranit More Controversy Deepens As Maharashtra Govt Orders Cyber Probe Into His Online Content

Pranit More Controversy Deepens As Maharashtra Govt Orders Cyber Probe Into His Online Content

The Maharashtra Home Department has ordered a detailed investigation into stand-up comedian Pranit More’s videos across social media and digital platforms.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 14 Jun 2026 02:24 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Maharashtra Home Department ordered probe into comedian More's videos.
  • More publicly apologized; NCW summoned him, Himanshu Jangra.
  • Student Sejal Pawar sent on leave for objectionable remarks.

The controversy linked to stand-up comedian Pranit More has taken a new turn, with the Maharashtra Home Department directing a comprehensive investigation into videos posted across his social media accounts and other digital platforms. The move comes as criticism surrounding a viral clip from one of his performances continues to grow.

ALSO READ: 'Swallow Karne Se Kuch Problem?': After Rs 370 Biryani And Cadaver Row, Pranit More’s Viral Dentist Video Draws Backlash

Maharashtra Cyber Police Assigned To Conduct Investigation

Authorities have entrusted the inquiry to the Maharashtra Cyber Police, which will now scrutinise content associated with the comedian across multiple online platforms.

As part of the exercise, investigators are expected to review footage from More’s performances, widely shared video clips, and other digital material that has surfaced online in recent days.

Pranit More Issues Public Apology Over Viral Clip

Amid mounting backlash over the viral “Rs 370 Biryani” clip, More released a public apology on Saturday and acknowledged the criticism directed at him.

In a video posted on Instagram, he said, "I wanted to talk to all of you about this, but my Instagram account was suspended. You have seen the crowd-work video circulating on social media, and I have been receiving a lot of hate because of it."

The comedian admitted that he failed to intervene when inappropriate remarks were made during the show and accepted responsibility for his response.

"I feel I deserve this hate. During the crowd-work session, the man made several derogatory comments. Everyone was laughing, and I, too, got carried away. It was a lapse in judgment. I believe it was my biggest mistake. I could have taken a stand at that moment, but I did not," he said.

ALSO READ: 'Maine Galat Words Use Kiye': Himanshu Jangra Apologises For Rs 370 Biryani Remark; Says Story Was 'Improvised'

NCW Summons More And Himanshu Jangra

Earlier this week, the National Commission for Women (NCW) summoned More along with web developer Himanshu Jangra in connection with remarks allegedly made during a stand-up comedy event in Gurugram.

According to the commission, the comments appeared to promote sexual coercion and non-consensual behaviour towards a woman, prompting the intervention.

MBBS Student Sent On Forced Leave

The fallout from the controversy has extended beyond the comedian himself. On Saturday, KEM Hospital and Seth G.S. Medical College placed MBBS student Sejal Pawar on a 15-day forced leave.

The action followed a separate controversy linked to a viral social media video from the same stand-up comedy show, in which she allegedly made objectionable remarks.

As the investigation moves forward, Maharashtra Cyber Police are expected to examine the full extent of the online content connected to the controversy while authorities continue to assess the matter.

(With inputs from IANS)

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who is investigating the controversy surrounding Pranit More's videos?

The Maharashtra Home Department has assigned the Maharashtra Cyber Police to conduct a comprehensive investigation into Pranit More's social media videos and other digital content.

Has Pranit More addressed the criticism against him?

Yes, Pranit More issued a public apology on Instagram for the ongoing controversy.

What action has the National Commission for Women (NCW) taken?

The NCW summoned Pranit More and web developer Himanshu Jangra regarding remarks made during a stand-up comedy event. These comments allegedly promoted sexual coercion and non-consensual behavior.

Has anyone else been impacted by this controversy?

Yes, MBBS student Sejal Pawar was placed on a 15-day forced leave by KEM Hospital. This was due to objectionable remarks she allegedly made in a viral video from the same show.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 14 Jun 2026 02:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
Maharashtra Social Media Pranit More Rs 370 Biryani Maharashtra Cyber Police
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