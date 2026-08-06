6 Members Of Family Killed After 100-Year-Old House Collapses Amid Rainfall In UP

Six members of a family were killed and one person injured after a century-old house collapsed in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh district late Wednesday night amid continuous rainfall. The incident occurred in the Mahuli area under Nagar Kotwali limits, where the dilapidated house caved in while the family was asleep. The collapse triggered panic in the neighbourhood as residents rushed to the spot and began clearing the debris before rescue teams arrived.

According to officials, the house, believed to be around 100 years old, belonged to Pramod Srivastava, who lived there with his family near the Mahuli canal. Heavy rain had lashed the area over the past two days. As the only air-conditioned room in the house was being used that night, all seven family members were sleeping together when the roof suddenly gave way around midnight.

Pramod Srivastava, his wife, son, daughter-in-law and two children died after being trapped under the rubble. Their 28-year-old son, Aman, managed to escape and was admitted to a medical college hospital for treatment.

On receiving information, police, fire brigade personnel and other emergency responders rushed to the scene and launched rescue operations. After the debris was cleared, all the victims were taken to the medical college, where doctors declared six of them dead.

City Circle Officer Ashutosh Mishra said the structure was around a century old and in a dilapidated condition. He said the family had gathered in a single air-conditioned room for the night when the roof collapsed at around 2 am.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the tragedy and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members. He directed senior officials to expedite relief operations, ensure proper medical treatment for the injured, and provide all possible assistance to the families of the deceased.