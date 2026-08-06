WATCH: Rihanna Shares Videos Of Herself Twerking As A$AP Rocky Hypes Her Up

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rihanna celebrated Barbados Crop Over festival with partner A$AP Rocky.

Viral videos showed her dancing intimately with A$AP Rocky.

She wore a striking, feathered outfit for Grand Kadooment.

Rihanna gave fans a front-row seat to her Barbados homecoming this week, posting a string of Instagram Stories showing her twerking during the island’s annual Crop Over celebrations. Her partner, A$AP Rocky, was right beside her. The videos have made it to other social media platforms as well and have since gone viral.

Rihanna Twerks Through Rails In Viral Videos

In one video filmed at what looked like a club on Tuesday night, the singer twerked, dropped low and danced up against Rocky, who matched her energy without missing a beat. She wore a bright, colourful outfit for the occasion, while he kept it simple in a white top, dark pants, and a blue cap.

not Rihanna putting her head through the rails just to twerk 😭 pic.twitter.com/eELxp8waNR — badgalriri pics ♡ (@RihannaHDR) August 5, 2026

Rihanna During Annual Crop Over Festival

The night before, Rihanna had helped wrap up the festival in a show-stopping look: a turquoise, crystal-covered outfit topped with an oversized feathered headpiece.

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Video from the event captured her fully in her element - diving into the crowd and commanding attention during Grand Kadooment Day, the festival’s headline event. She marched alongside friends and family, including her brother Rorrey Fenty, as part of the Aura band.

Rihanna’s outfit was designed by Lauren Austin, a Barbadian designer who has created her Crop Over costumes since 2013. The designer made sure that she attracted all the attention during the festival.

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The Barbados trip came on the heels of a busy stretch for the couple. Just days earlier, they’d celebrated their son Riot Rose’s third birthday with a Spider-Man-themed party. Rihanna and Rocky also share two other children, RZA and Rocki. Before heading to the islands, the pair had been in New York, where Rihanna caught Jay-Z’s sold-out run of shows celebrating 30 years since Reasonable Doubt.