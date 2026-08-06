India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesWATCH: Rihanna Shares Videos Of Herself Twerking As A$AP Rocky Hypes Her Up

WATCH: Rihanna Shares Videos Of Herself Twerking As A$AP Rocky Hypes Her Up

Rihanna and her partner, A$AP Rocky, were in Barbados to celebrate the annual Crop Over Festival, where the singer helped bring the festivities to a close.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 06 Aug 2026 08:52 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rihanna celebrated Barbados Crop Over festival with partner A$AP Rocky.
  • Viral videos showed her dancing intimately with A$AP Rocky.
  • She wore a striking, feathered outfit for Grand Kadooment.

Rihanna gave fans a front-row seat to her Barbados homecoming this week, posting a string of Instagram Stories showing her twerking during the island’s annual Crop Over celebrations. Her partner, A$AP Rocky, was right beside her. The videos have made it to other social media platforms as well and have since gone viral.

Rihanna Twerks Through Rails In Viral Videos

In one video filmed at what looked like a club on Tuesday night, the singer twerked, dropped low and danced up against Rocky, who matched her energy without missing a beat. She wore a bright, colourful outfit for the occasion, while he kept it simple in a white top, dark pants, and a blue cap.

Rihanna During Annual Crop Over Festival

The night before, Rihanna had helped wrap up the festival in a show-stopping look: a turquoise, crystal-covered outfit topped with an oversized feathered headpiece.

ALSO READ| Amitabh Bachchan Works 24-Hour Shift For ‘KBC 18’; Says Missing Deadline Could Mean ‘Job Replacement’

Video from the event captured her fully in her element - diving into the crowd and commanding attention during Grand Kadooment Day, the festival’s headline event. She marched alongside friends and family, including her brother Rorrey Fenty, as part of the Aura band.

Rihanna’s outfit was designed by Lauren Austin, a Barbadian designer who has created her Crop Over costumes since 2013. The designer made sure that she attracted all the attention during the festival. 

ALSO READ| Tom Holland Drives ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ To $1 Bn In Six Days; Only Marvel’s ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Was Faster

The Barbados trip came on the heels of a busy stretch for the couple. Just days earlier, they’d celebrated their son Riot Rose’s third birthday with a Spider-Man-themed party. Rihanna and Rocky also share two other children, RZA and Rocki. Before heading to the islands, the pair had been in New York, where Rihanna caught Jay-Z’s sold-out run of shows celebrating 30 years since Reasonable Doubt.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Rihanna doing during her Barbados homecoming?

Rihanna celebrated her homecoming by attending Barbados' annual Crop Over celebrations. She posted videos of herself twerking and dancing with A$AP Rocky, which later went viral.

What event did Rihanna attend in Barbados?

Rihanna attended the annual Crop Over festival in Barbados. She participated in Grand Kadooment Day, the festival's headline event, marching with friends and family.

Who designed Rihanna's outfit for the Crop Over festival?

Rihanna's show-stopping turquoise, crystal-covered outfit was designed by Lauren Austin. Austin is a Barbadian designer who has created Rihanna's Crop Over costumes since 2013.

What did Rihanna wear for the Grand Kadooment Day?

For Grand Kadooment Day, Rihanna wore a turquoise, crystal-covered outfit topped with an oversized feathered headpiece. It was designed by Barbadian designer Lauren Austin.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
Read More
Published at : 06 Aug 2026 08:52 AM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Video Rihanna A$AP Rocky
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
WATCH: Rihanna Shares Videos Of Herself Twerking As A$AP Rocky Hypes Her Up
WATCH: Rihanna Shares Videos Of Herself Twerking As A$AP Rocky Hypes Her Up
Celebrities
Amitabh Bachchan Works 24-Hour Shift For ‘KBC 18’; Says Missing Deadline Could Mean ‘Job Replacement’
Amitabh Bachchan Works 24-Hour Shift For ‘KBC 18’; Says Missing Deadline Could Mean ‘Job Replacement’
Celebrities
Sunny Deol's Debut Film 'Betaab' Was A Box Office Hit, Earned Over 300% Of Its Budget
Sunny Deol's Debut Film 'Betaab' Was A Box Office Hit, Earned Over 300% Of Its Budget
Celebrities
Jiya Shankar Announces Engagement To Kaaran Dhanak, Shares Dreamy Proposal Photos
Jiya Shankar Announces Engagement To Kaaran Dhanak, Shares Dreamy Proposal Photos
Advertisement

Videos

JPSC-JSSC Row: Students Stand Firm, Announce August 10 Assembly March
Ranchi Ground Report: Students Expand Protest Beyond JPSC-JSSC Exam Row
Jharkhand Student Protest: JMM Rejects CBI Probe Demand, Says No Resignation
JPSC-JSSC Row: Students Demand CBI Probe, Cancelation of Exams in Ranchi Protest
BIG POLITICAL UPDATE: Corkroach Party’s Big Strategy Meet in Maharashtra, Announces Two-Day National Conclave
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget