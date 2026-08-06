Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sajeeb Joy warned Bangladesh is becoming failed state, regional concern.

He cited extremist groups, ISI presence, and deteriorating security.

Joy questioned elections, criticised indemnity law, alleged mass detentions.

Sajeeb Wazed Joy, son of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, has alleged that Bangladesh is heading towards a "failed state" and warned that the country's deteriorating security situation could have serious consequences for South Asia. Addressing the Foreign Correspondents' Club in New Delhi via video link from Maryland, United States, Joy claimed extremist groups were operating openly and urged the international community to take note of developments in the neighbouring country.

He also alleged that Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) was functioning freely inside Bangladesh, describing the current situation as a growing regional security concern.

Joy Raises Alarm Over Extremism In Bangladesh

Speaking during the interaction, Joy alleged that individuals previously convicted of terrorism during the Awami League government had been released following the political transition in Bangladesh.

He further claimed that banned organisations such as Hizb ut-Tahrir were now holding public demonstrations and alleged that people linked to al-Qaeda had addressed public gatherings.

Warning of the implications for India, Joy said Bangladesh had effectively become "another Pakistan" on India's eastern border.

He said, as per a report on ANI, "Bangladesh has become another Pakistan on India's eastern side and you have another Pakistan today on your eastern front. Al-Qaeda operatives were speaking at public rallies and this was what was happening in Bangladesh, and this does not portend well for India or the world at large."

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Questions Legitimacy Of Election, Criticises Indemnity Law

Joy also questioned the legitimacy of the recent elections held under the caretaker administration led by Muhammad Yunus, pointing out that the Awami League had been barred from political activities and excluded from contesting.

He was particularly critical of legislation granting legal protection to protesters from prosecution.

"You see, the Yunus regime, one of the first things they did was pass an ordinance which became law, called the Indemnity Bill, indemnifying all the protesters, everyone, blanket immunity, protecting them from any prosecution for any killings, that includes killings of civilians, that includes killings of our party members, and that includes killings of police officers," he said, as per reports.

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Alleges Mass Arrests And Detentions Since 2024

Joy further alleged that thousands of people, including members and leaders of the Awami League, had been detained since the political upheaval in August 2024.

According to him, "Secondly, they have had since August of 2024, they have had tens of thousands of people behind bars, which are all now, on one hand, most of them, many of them were Awami members and leaders."

Reiterating his concerns over regional security, Joy again warned that the developments in Bangladesh should worry India.

He said, "Bangladesh has become another Pakistan on India's eastern front and they have another Pakistan today on their eastern front."