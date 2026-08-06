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English NewsNewsWorldWatch: Trump's Helicopter Flies Within A Mile Of Passenger Aircraft, White House Reacts

Watch: Trump's Helicopter Flies Within A Mile Of Passenger Aircraft, White House Reacts

Marine One came within less than a mile of a commercial flight while approaching Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Tuesday afternoon. The report cited two people familiar with the matter.

Written By : Deepika Bhatt |  Updated at : 06 Aug 2026 08:47 AM (IST)

A video purportedly showing US President Donald Trump's helicopter, Marine One, flying in close proximity to a commercial passenger aircraft over Washington, DC, has gone viral on social media, drawing attention to the incident.

Despite the footage, the White House said the president was never in danger.

According to The New York Times, Marine One came within less than a mile of a commercial flight while approaching Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Tuesday afternoon. The report cited two people familiar with the matter.

The Wall Street Journal, quoting sources familiar with the incident, reported that Marine One departed from the White House while commercial air traffic at the airport was still operating, even though standard security procedures generally require flights to be temporarily halted during presidential helicopter movements.

The incident has since been widely shared online. One video circulating on social media appears to show a passenger aircraft crossing the Washington airspace shortly before Marine One entered the same corridor, prompting discussions about the aircraft's proximity.

The White House has maintained that the president's safety was never compromised.

Before You Go

JPSC-JSSC Row: Students Stand Firm, Announce August 10 Assembly March

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 06 Aug 2026 08:47 AM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Video White House Donald Trump Donald Trump.
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