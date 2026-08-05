India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesSunny Deol's Debut Film 'Betaab' Was A Box Office Hit, Earned Over 300% Of Its Budget

Sunny Deol's Debut Film 'Betaab' Was A Box Office Hit, Earned Over 300% Of Its Budget

Sunny Deol celebrates 43 years in Hindi cinema as his debut film 'Betaab' completes 43 years. Here's a look at the blockbuster's box office success and lesser-known behind-the-scenes stories.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 05 Aug 2026 09:58 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • The 1983 blockbuster launched Sunny Deol's remarkable career.

Sunny Deol has completed 43 years in Hindi cinema, a journey that began with the release of Betaab on August 5, 1983. Even at 68, the actor continues to headline major films, proving his enduring popularity with audiences across generations. As Betaab marks another milestone, here's a look back at the film that introduced Sunny Deol to Bollywood, the fascinating stories behind its making, and its impressive box office success.

Dream Debut Filled With Memorable Stories

Directed by Rahul Rawail, Betaab marked the acting debut of both Sunny Deol and Amrita Singh. To celebrate the occasion, Sunny shared a nostalgic video from the film on social media, featuring iconic scenes and songs such as Jab Hum Jawan Honge and Badal Yun Garajta Hai.

ALSO READ | Ravi Kishan's 'Maun Vrat' Video Outside Parliament Goes Viral, Internet Calls Him A 'Legend'

Expressing his gratitude, the actor wrote that the love of his audience has always been his greatest strength and thanked everyone who has been part of his four-decade-long journey.

The film also has several lesser-known stories attached to it. Singer Sonu Nigam made his acting debut as a child artist, portraying young Sunny Deol when he was just 10 years old. Actress Mandakini had auditioned for the film but was not selected, with director Rahul Rawail reportedly feeling she looked too young opposite Sunny.

Another interesting fact is that filmmaker David Dhawan worked as the film's editor before becoming a director. Veteran actor Raj Kapoor gave the ceremonial first clap at the film's launch, while acclaimed writer Javed Akhtar penned the story, making it one of his first major successes after parting ways with Salim Khan.

A Blockbuster That Changed Bollywood

Released in 1983, Betaab featured Sunny Deol, Amrita Singh, Prem Chopra, Shammi Kapoor, Nirupa Roy, Goga Kapoor, Annu Kapoor and Rajiv Anand in key roles. The romantic drama not only introduced two future stars but also became one of the year's biggest commercial successes.

ALSO READ | ‘I Really Love Her, But…’: Harshad Chopda Breaks Silence On Dating Shivangi Joshi

Made on an estimated budget of Rs 1.35–1.50 crore, Betaab reportedly earned around Rs 5.25–5.50 crore at the box office, emerging as a blockbuster and delivering returns of more than three times its production cost.

The film laid the foundation for Sunny Deol's remarkable career, establishing him as one of Bollywood's most promising young actors. More than four decades later, Betaab remains a landmark film that introduced audiences to one of Hindi cinema's most enduring action stars.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who were some notable personalities involved in the making of Betaab?

Rahul Rawail directed the film, and acclaimed writer Javed Akhtar penned its story. Filmmaker David Dhawan worked as the film's editor, and veteran actor Raj Kapoor gave the ceremonial first clap.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
Read More
Published at : 05 Aug 2026 09:58 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sunny Deol Betaab
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Sunny Deol's Debut Film 'Betaab' Was A Box Office Hit, Earned Over 300% Of Its Budget
Sunny Deol's Debut Film 'Betaab' Was A Box Office Hit, Earned Over 300% Of Its Budget
Celebrities
Jiya Shankar Announces Engagement To Kaaran Dhanak, Shares Dreamy Proposal Photos
Jiya Shankar Announces Engagement To Kaaran Dhanak, Shares Dreamy Proposal Photos
Celebrities
Lock Upp Season 2 Winner: Shreya Kalra Lifts Trophy, Takes Home Rs 1 Cr Prize After Finale
Lock Upp Season 2 Winner: Shreya Kalra Lifts Trophy, Takes Home Rs 1 Cr Prize After Finale
Celebrities
Ramayana: Indira Krishnan Joins Nitesh Tiwari's Epic As Queen Kaushalya
Ramayana: Indira Krishnan Joins Nitesh Tiwari's Epic As Queen Kaushalya
Advertisement

Videos

JPSC-JSSC Row: Students Stand Firm, Announce August 10 Assembly March
Ranchi Ground Report: Students Expand Protest Beyond JPSC-JSSC Exam Row
Jharkhand Student Protest: JMM Rejects CBI Probe Demand, Says No Resignation
JPSC-JSSC Row: Students Demand CBI Probe, Cancelation of Exams in Ranchi Protest
BIG POLITICAL UPDATE: Corkroach Party’s Big Strategy Meet in Maharashtra, Announces Two-Day National Conclave
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget