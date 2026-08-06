The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has begun the post-result application process for students who appeared in the Class 10 Main Board and Second Board Examinations 2026. Those who wish to review their evaluated answer sheets can now apply online for scanned copies of their answer books before seeking verification of marks or re-evaluation.

As per the official notification released on August 5, the post-result procedure will be carried out in three stages. Students are required to first obtain a scanned copy of their evaluated answer book. Only after reviewing it can they choose to apply for verification of marks, re-evaluation of selected answers, or both.

The CBSE had announced the Class 10 Main Board Examination results on April 15, while the Second Board Examination results were declared on July 18.

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Students Can Apply For Scanned Answer Books Till August 9

The application window for obtaining scanned copies of evaluated answer books is open from August 5 to August 9. Students must pay a fee of Rs 300 per subject to access their answer books.

CBSE has encouraged candidates to carefully examine the scanned copies before deciding whether they need to proceed with verification of marks or request re-evaluation. After reviewing their answer sheets, students can submit applications for verification, re-evaluation, or both between August 16 and August 19.

The verification of marks carries a fee of Rs 300 per answer book, while re-evaluation is charged at Rs 100 for each question, including all its sub-parts. Candidates opting for both services will need to pay the prescribed fee for each stage separately.

What Happens During The Verification Process?

The verification process is designed to ensure that there are no errors in the evaluation. It includes checking whether every answer has been assessed, confirming that the marks have been totalled correctly, and verifying that the awarded marks have been accurately transferred to the final result.

If any discrepancies are found during this stage, the board will make the necessary corrections in accordance with its evaluation rules.

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Re-Evaluation Allowed Only For Selected Questions

Students who remain dissatisfied after the verification process can request re-evaluation of specific questions from their answer book. CBSE has clarified that only the questions chosen by the candidate will be reviewed during this stage.

Following re-evaluation, the revised marks whether they increase, decrease, or remain unchanged will be considered final and reflected in the student's record.

The board has also instructed candidates to complete all applications through the online portal within the notified deadlines. No offline applications will be entertained under any circumstances, making it essential for students to adhere to the schedule announced by CBSE.

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