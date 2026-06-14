Katy Perry's headline-making performance at the FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony wasn't the only moment that had people talking. The global pop star and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau became one of the biggest talking points of the event after being seen sharing affectionate moments in public and later watching the United States' clash against Paraguay together in Los Angeles.

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Katy Perry's Opening Ceremony Performance Captivates Fans

The singer took centre stage at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, where she delivered a live performance of her song Wonder. Dressed in a futuristic silver ensemble, Perry showcased her vocals alongside 10-year-old Norwegian singer Tius Luka, who contributed to the opening and closing sections of the original track.

Viral Moment Shows Perry Running To Trudeau

Shortly after leaving the pitch, Perry was seen heading directly towards Trudeau, who was waiting on the sidelines. Videos circulating across social media showed the pair embracing warmly, with many viewers suggesting they shared their first public kiss.

Justin Trudeau kissed Katy Perry right after her performance at the 2026 World Cup 🥺



Name a better couple I’ll wait pic.twitter.com/HooITlatPa — B (@queenperrypopp) June 13, 2026

Couple Seen Holding Hands During USA vs Paraguay Match

The attention didn't stop there. Perry and Trudeau were later spotted sitting together during the Group D fixture between the United States and Paraguay.

Footage shared online showed the pair holding hands while following the action from the stands, further placing their relationship in the spotlight during one of football's biggest global events.

Katy Perry with Justin Trudeau at SoFi Stadium pic.twitter.com/DVbNi8asPs — Katy Access (@accesskatyperry) June 13, 2026

Trudeau Responds After Fans Question Match Choice

While many fans focused on the couple's appearance together, Trudeau found himself facing criticism from some Canadian football supporters.

The former Prime Minister attended the USA's 4-1 victory over Paraguay in Los Angeles rather than Canada's match against Bosnia and Herzegovina. His decision drew criticism online, particularly as Canada secured its first-ever FIFA World Cup point with a hard-fought 1-1 draw.

As reactions continued to pour in, Trudeau addressed the criticism directly on social media.

He wrote, "Sometimes supportive boyfriend duties call. But you know who I'm rooting for to take the Cup."

Sometimes supportive boyfriend duties call. But you know who I’m rooting for to take the Cup 🇨🇦 https://t.co/85DXvsyCPp — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) June 14, 2026

Although Perry and Trudeau have been seen together regularly since last year, their appearance at the World Cup represented one of their most visible public outings to date.