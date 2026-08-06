Iran Warns Gulf Allies Fresh US Strikes Will Attack On Regional Energy Facilities

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Iran warned Gulf states: US military action triggers regional retaliation.

Iranian FM urged Gulf nations to deter US military action.

Gulf states encouraged diplomacy, leading Trump to cancel attack.

Iran has warned Gulf states that any fresh military action by the United States against its territory would prompt retaliation targeting critical energy infrastructure across the region. The message reflects Tehran's effort to raise the potential cost of any renewed military campaign by signalling that Washington's closest regional partners could also face consequences.

The warning followed President Donald Trump's July 28 threat to strike Iran's energy network and infrastructure, at least five sources told Reuters. Tehran responded by launching a series of high-level diplomatic engagements aimed at preventing further escalation while pressing Gulf nations to intervene with Washington.

According to two senior Iranian officials, two Gulf sources and a senior regional diplomat familiar with the discussions, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held talks with his counterparts in Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Qatar, as well as Pakistan's army chief. The conversations centred on the growing tensions and the need to avoid another round of military confrontation.

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Iran Urges Gulf Allies To Press US For Diplomacy

During the diplomatic outreach, Araghchi urged Gulf countries with close ties to Washington to use their influence with President Trump and discourage any renewed military action against Iran, the senior regional diplomat said.

According to the diplomat, Araghchi delivered a consistent message in every conversation. He warned that any US attack on Iran would trigger retaliation against American assets and energy infrastructure across the Gulf while stressing that diplomacy remained the preferred path.

"We're ready to retaliate, but finding a diplomatic solution is the best way to avoid wider escalation and destruction across the region," the diplomat quoted Araghchi as saying.

Warning Extended to Gulf Nations

One Gulf source described Iran's message as direct and unambiguous, saying Tehran had made it clear that any US strike on its infrastructure would be met with attacks on Gulf energy facilities and other regional targets.

The warning was intended for all Gulf states, another Gulf source said, although it was conveyed primarily through Saudi Arabia and Qatar. In recent years, Iran has sought to improve relations with several Gulf neighbours, including former regional rival Saudi Arabia.

Following the warning, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman spoke with President Trump and urged him to postpone military action, return to negotiations, secure a ceasefire and pursue a diplomatic resolution, according to the senior regional diplomat and Gulf sources.

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Regional Push for Talks

Qatar, Oman and Saudi Arabia have all encouraged Washington to resume negotiations with Tehran and prevent another military confrontation, the second Iranian official said.

The official added that Iran had warned another round of US strikes could "turn the region into a fireball", underscoring concerns over the wider regional consequences of renewed conflict.

On August 2, President Trump said he had agreed to cancel the planned attack on Iran, "subject to being able to rapidly make a deal".