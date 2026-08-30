Did Arbaz Patel Accuse Nikki Tamboli Of Cheating? Instagram Unfollow Sparks Breakup Buzz

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Nikki Tamboli, Arbaz Patel face growing breakup speculation.

They unfollowed each other, sharing cryptic posts on Instagram.

Posts addressed infidelity, disrespect, and broken relationship promises.

Couple has not confirmed breakup despite social media activity.

Nikki Tamboli and Arbaz Patel’s relationship has come under the spotlight amid growing breakup speculation. The couple became one of the most talked-about pairs following their stint on Bigg Boss Marathi 5. The two later appeared together in The 50, but their latest activity on Instagram has raised fresh questions about their status. Both have unfollowed each other on the platform, while separate cryptic posts about cheating, affairs and broken promises have sent fans into a frenzy.

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Arbaz Patel’s Cryptic Instagram Post

Arbaz appeared to address the subject of infidelity in an Instagram Story, writing, “Cheating on your partner then coming home to them and looking them in their eyes telling them you love them is a whole different level of disrespect. I said what I said."

The post did not name anyone, but its timing has led social media users to speculate about whether it was linked to his relationship with Nikki.

(Image Source: Instagram/@mr.arbazpatel)

Nikki Tamboli Shares Cryptic Post

Soon after, Nikki shared a message centred on relationships, truth and broken promises.

Her post read, “The truth they don’t say. Affairs don’t happen because someone new is irresistible. They happen because someone old stopped respecting their promises."

Just like Arbaz's Instagram story, Nikki's story also didn't mention anyone.

(Image Source: Instagram/@nikki_tamboli)

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Couple Unfollows Each Other On Instagram

The pair's decision to unfollow each other on Instagram has added to the growing buzz. Nikki and Arbaz have reportedly been together for around two years, making the sudden change in their social media activity particularly noticeable to fans.

However, neither of them has confirmed that they have ended their relationship. There is also no confirmed date for any alleged breakup.

(Image Source: Instagram)

For now, the situation remains unconfirmed. While the cryptic posts and Instagram unfollow have prompted questions, neither Nikki nor Arbaz has publicly stated that they have split.