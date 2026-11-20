Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Salman revealed Bigg Boss 20 shirt-off was an impulsive act.

He condemned social media negativity, film criticism, and online trolls.

Previously, Khan defended women trolled for postpartum weight gain.

He also challenged ageist remarks by showcasing his physique.

Salman Khan talked about the moment he took off his shirt during an episode of Bigg Boss 20, revealing that it was an impulsive move. Speaking at the ABP Network South Summit 2026, where the actor came to promote his film, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace, he also addressed the growing culture of negativity on social media, criticism of his recent film performances and the trolls who use his name to gain followers.

ALSO READ: 'Maatrubhumi Is Like Bajrangi Bhaijaan': Salman Khan At ABP Network's Southern Rising Summit

Salman Khan Says Taking Off His Shirt On 'Bigg Boss 20' Was An Impulsive Decision

Recalling the episode in which he removed his shirt during Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman admitted that he hadn't planned the moment in advance.

He said, "Woh jab shirt utari thi maine, woh ek impulsive decision tha." [When I took off my shirt, it was an impulsive decision.]

He also spoke about the way negativity has become increasingly common on social media, questioning why people choose to post hurtful content even when they gain attention or followers from it.

He added, "Aaj kal social media par itni negativity chal rahi hai. I think ye aaj kal ka ek latest fad ho gaya hai ki negativity attracts more than positivity does. Even if you're getting paid for it, why would you do something negative? Even if followers badhte hain, why would you do something negative? You basically are a negative person." [There is so much negativity on social media these days. I think it has become a latest fad, where negativity attracts more attention than positivity. Even if you're getting paid for it or gaining followers, why would you do something negative? It essentially makes you a negative person.]

सलमान ख़ान ने अपने स्टाइल में बंद कर दिया ट्रोलर्स का मुंह! लाइव देखें : https://t.co/R6ZdK4BJWk #SalmanKhan #Maatrubhumi #SouthernRisingSummit2026 #SouthernRisingSummit #ABPNews | @MeghaSPrasad | @BeingSalmanKhan | @IChitrangda https://t.co/wm0xbwe4bg — ABP News (@ABPNews) November 20, 2026

'Bhai Ki Wajah Se Aap Social Media Par Dikhai Toh De Rahe Ho'

The actor also addressed the criticism surrounding his recent films and the online comments suggesting that he has lost his earlier energy and interest in acting. Recalling a narrative his team had brought to his attention, he said, "Ek narrative jo aaj kal mai dekh raha hoon, jo meri team ne mujhe bataya, 'We want Bhai back...last 5-6 films mai kya ho gaya bhai? Bhai ki energy nahi rahi, Bhai interested nahi hain, Bhai should not listen to his friends, Bhai ye Bhai woh...abhi trailer dekhne ke baad laga tha ki Bhai is back with Maatrubhumi, lekin abhi text film mai dekhte hain ye shayad possible nahi hoga." [One narrative I've been hearing lately, which my team told me about, is: 'We want Bhai back. What happened in the last five or six films? Bhai no longer has the same energy, Bhai isn't interested, Bhai should not listen to his friends, and so on. After watching the trailer, it seemed Bhai was back with Maatrubhumi, but perhaps that won't be possible when we watch the next film.']

Salman responded to those using criticism of him to build their social media presence with a witty remark.

He said, "Bol rahe hain. acchi baat hai, bolo, Bhai ki wajah se aap social media par dikhai toh de rahe ho. Bhai ki burayi karke aapke followers toh aa rahe hain, ek rozgaari mil rahi hai aapko...Bhai hai no problem with that. Do whatever you want to do man." [They're talking, and that's a good thing. Keep talking. At least you're getting noticed on social media because of Bhai. By criticising Bhai, you're gaining followers and earning a living. Bhai has no problem with that. Do whatever you want to do.]

ALSO READ: 'Three Cheers For Eetha': Salman Khan On Maatrubhumi's Clash With Shraddha Kapoor's Film

Salman Khan Had Earlier Called Out Body-Shaming, Online Trolling

During a September episode of Bigg Boss 20's Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman had also spoken against online trolling, particularly comments targeting people's appearance, age and bodies. His remarks came after actress Katrina Kaif faced criticism over her postpartum weight gain following her appearance at the Ambanis' Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Mumbai.

Without naming Katrina, Salman questioned why women are judged for changes in their bodies after pregnancy. He pointed out that weight gain during this period is natural and that new mothers should be allowed to spend time with their families.

During the episode, he said, "Why do you troll somebody who gets pregnant? Pregnant hone ke baad everyone puts on weight...Jab woh picturon mein wapas ajayegi toh woh fit ajayengi...she wants to spend time with her family." [Why do you troll someone who gets pregnant? Everyone puts on weight after pregnancy. When she returns to films, she'll get fit again. She wants to spend time with her family.]

The actor also spoke about age-related remarks directed at him online. He said turning 60 is a natural part of life and questioned the expectation that he should continue looking exactly as he did during his Maine Pyar Kiya days.

To make his point, Salman took off his shirt and hat during the episode, wiped away his make-up on camera and invited critics to comment on his appearance directly. He also showed his physique, making it clear that such online remarks did not bother him.