Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian national Nikhil Gupta sentenced over 19 years prison.

Gupta pleaded guilty to murder-for-hire conspiracy charge.

Plot targeted Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in US.

US alleges Indian government employee involved in the plot.

Indian national Nikhil Gupta, accused of involvement in a murder-for-hire conspiracy targeting Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in the United States, was sentenced to 235 months, or more than 19 years, in prison on Friday by a federal judge, news agency PTI reported.

Gupta, 55, had pleaded guilty earlier this year to charges of murder-for-hire, conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire and conspiracy to commit money laundering. The charges relate to his alleged efforts to arrange Pannun's killing in New York. Pannun holds dual American and Canadian citizenship.

US Government Sought 24-Year Prison Sentence

The US government had sought a 24-year prison term for Gupta. In a submission to the court last week, prosecutors described his alleged conduct as particularly serious, arguing that it was “as brutal as it was brazen”.

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“He was a crucial participant in a foreign plot to execute a US citizen on US soil. The court should impose a sentence that reflects the magnitude of the crime and sends a message that the violent silencing of voices in this country will not be tolerated. For these reasons, and all the reasons set forth above, the government respectfully requests that the court impose a sentence of 293 months’ imprisonment,” US attorney James McDonald said in a 20-page submission to Marrero.

US Alleges Involvement Of Indian Government Employee

The government also alleged that Gupta and his co-conspirators, “including at least one Indian government employee”, had plotted to kill an American citizen on US soil because of the “victim’s political ideology”.

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