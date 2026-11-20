Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Salman Khan promoted 'Maatrubhumi,' revealing he coined film's title phrase.

Khan advocated showing human emotions of all soldiers involved in conflicts.

'Maatrubhumi' depicts India-China conflict, releasing December 4, 2026.

Salman Khan recently attended ABP Network's Southern Rising Summit 2026 to promote his film, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace, alongside co-star Chintrangada Singh. During the interaction, the actor revealed that he was behind the phrase 'May War Rest In Peace', which features in the film's title. He also spoke about the responsibility of portraying a sensitive subject like war and why the story should acknowledge the human emotions on both sides of a conflict.

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Salman Khan Reveals He Came Up With 'May War Rest In Peace' Line

When asked about the line in the film's title, Salman revealed that he was the one who added the line. He also mentioned that he wasn't claiming any special creative achievement. Instead, he credited his father, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, in his trademark humorous style.

He said, "Iske liye Salim Khan lagte hain. Salim Khan ke genes lagte hain." [You need Salim Khan for this. It takes Salim Khan's genes.]

Salman Khan Says War Stories Should Show The Human Side Of Both Sides

The actor also spoke about the responsibility he felt while working on a film centred on a serious subject such as war. He explained that the story should not portray the opposing side in an entirely negative light.

"Hamare desh ke prati nahi but hamare jo counterpart hain jinke saath ye muth baer ho rahi hai, unko bhi ek acchi light mai darshana hamara kaam hai," he said. [It is not just about our country; it is also our responsibility to portray our counterparts, with whom we are in conflict, in a positive light.]

He further mentioned that the soldiers fighting for the other country are also driven by love for their homeland and have families waiting for them.

The actor said, "Aisi maine koi abhi tak film nahi dekhi hai, jaha par aapne dusre side ke jawano ko bhi dikhaya hai ki ye patriotic hain towards their own country. Humne unko hamesha as villains dikhaya hai. Unke bhi maa baap hain, unke bhi bacche hai, unki bhi full families. They must be going through the same emotion that we go through. For them we would be negative." [I haven't seen a film so far that shows soldiers on the other side as patriotic towards their own country. We have always portrayed them as villains. They have parents, children and entire families too. They must experience the same emotions that we do. From their perspective, we would be the negative side.]

He added, "When in war, when the bullet reaches the target, it reaches the mother's heart. And uske baad, their whole lives change. Anyone who has lost someone in their family, they know the whole equation of the family changes. It is the saddest thing ever."

सलमान ख़ान ने 'गलवान झड़प' पर क्यों बनाई फिल्म? 'मातृभूमि' के पीछे की कहानी आपका दिल छू लेगी! लाइव देखें : https://t.co/R6ZdK4BJWk #SalmanKhan #Maatrubhumi #SouthernRisingSummit2026 #SouthernRisingSummit #ABPNews | @MeghaSPrasad | @BeingSalmanKhan | @IChitrangda https://t.co/grSMK3rE6X — ABP News (@ABPNews) November 20, 2026

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'Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace' Release Date And Cast

Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace is based on the clash between Indian and Chinese troops. Chitrangda Singh will share the screen with Salman Khan, while the supporting cast includes Mukesh Rishi, Ankur Bhatia, Zeyn Shaw and Abhilash Chaudhary.

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film is scheduled to release in cinemas on December 4. It has been produced under the banner of Salman Khan Films.