Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Jewellery brand GIVA removed its Raksha Bandhan ad for safety concerns.

GIVA maintains support for the campaign's intent and Kriti Sanon.

Kriti Sanon questioned judging cultural respect based on clothing.

Jewellery brand GIVA has addressed the controversy surrounding its Raksha Bandhan campaign featuring Kriti Sanon, saying the decision to remove the advertisement came after the situation around some of its stores became unsafe. The brand also stressed that it continues to stand by the campaign's original intent and its collaboration with the actor.

ALSO READ: Samay Raina's Bihar-Kashmir Jokes On 'India's Got Latent' Trigger Controversy; Political Leaders React

GIVA Says It Still Stands By Kriti Sanon Campaign

GIVA founder Ishendra Agarwal said the company has been closely following the discussion surrounding the campaign and sought to clarify that taking the advertisement down should not be interpreted as a rejection of its message.

"I have been following the conversations around our Rakshabandhan campaign with Kriti and particularly the perception that we did not stand by the campaign or the message behind it. I want to be clear. Our belief in the intention behind the campaign remains unchanged. The campaign was created in close collaboration with Kriti, and reflected a shared belief in celebrating Rakshabandhan in a way that brings families together. We remain fully aligned with Kriti on the intent and spirit behind the campaign," the statement from GIVA founder Ishendra Agarwal read.

The brand said the decision was driven by concerns over the safety of employees and others working at its physical stores amid the growing backlash.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GIVA - Silver-Gold-Lab Grown Diamonds (@giva.co)

Why Did GIVA Remove Kriti Sanon's Raksha Bandhan Ad?

According to GIVA, tensions had intensified around some of its outlets, prompting the company to act quickly.

"The decision to take the video down was made swiftly as the situation around some of our stores escalated, with incidents creating an unsafe environment for our on-ground teams. In that moment, our first responsibility was to ensure the physical safety of our on-ground people and our stores, and I'd never allow them to be harmed," it added.

The advertisement had featured Kriti Sanon performing Raksha Bandhan rituals while dressed in an ivory lehenga, a deep-neck blouse and a cape.

Although the actor's festive look received appreciation from some viewers, the campaign also faced criticism online. Some social media users objected to her outfit and questioned whether it was appropriate for the festival.

Following the criticism, GIVA removed the advertisement and said it respects Indian culture, traditions and festivals, while reiterating that causing offence to religious or cultural sentiments was never the intention.

ALSO READ: Emraan Hashmi Tests Positive For Swine Flu, Postpones Bengaluru Show After H1N1 Diagnosis

What Did Kriti Sanon Say About The Backlash?

Kriti Sanon also responded to the debate, questioning the idea that a woman's clothing should determine how her respect for culture and traditions is judged.

Sharing her views on Instagram, the actor wrote, "The essence of festivals is not in the clothes you wear; it is in the emotions and meaning you hold for the traditions. Rakshabandhan is a bond of protection. My sister and I tie rakhi to each other. We know we can protect each other no less than a brother would. We pray for each other's health, happiness & long life. And for us, this prayer and promise extends to our dogs too! After all, they are family! Also, when will we stop telling women what to wear?? Ethnic fashion has evolved over the years, but still a woman's respect for her culture is measured by just her clothes!! Culture & Traditions are in her heart, not in her neckline!"

The controversy has since generated strong reactions on social media, including from Bollywood actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut, along with several political leaders.

(With inputs from ANI)