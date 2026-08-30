Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Comedians Samay Raina, Sharon Verma exchanged regional jokes on 'India's Got Latent'.

Mutual banter concerning regional identity led to widespread online criticism.

Diverse political leaders condemned jokes, raising debate on comedy's limits.

Neither comedian has publicly responded to the ongoing controversy.

Samay Raina has landed in another controversy after a light-hearted exchange with comedian Sharon Verma on Season 2 of India's Got Latent drew criticism online and from several political leaders. What appeared on the show as mutual banter soon became a wider debate over jokes involving regional identity, migration, caste and the experiences of communities.

ALSO READ: 'So Kashmiri He Loves Getting Stoned': Sharon Verma's Dig At Samay Raina Goes Viral

What Happened On 'India's Got Latent'?

Sharon Verma, who appeared as a contestant during the first season of India's Got Latent, returned for Season 2 as a panellist. She joined Samay Raina on the panel alongside Orry, Archana Puran Singh and Nishant Suri.

During the episode, Raina made a joke about Verma's Bihari background and the stereotypes associated with people leaving the state for employment. Verma responded with a reference to Raina's Kashmiri identity, including a joke about "getting stoned". She also remarked that she had "atleast left her state by choice."

The two appeared to be participating in a shared comic exchange, with both laughing through the interaction. However, clips from the episode spread online and prompted a strong reaction.

Political Leaders React

The controversy soon moved beyond social media, with politicians from multiple parties commenting on the remarks and the broader question of limits in comedy.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anand Dubey criticised Raina's comedy and questioned the use of caste, state and religious references.

"Samay Raina is a comedian. His comedy routines often feature a great deal of obscenity. He has been involved in numerous controversies before; he has always been a controversial figure... But Samay Raina has just made another controversial statement. His recent altercation with another comedian, Sharon Verma, reveals a profound lack of understanding on their part. These people will stoop to any level just to make money. Samay Raina understands neither Bihar nor Jammu and Kashmir properly. Although he hails from Jammu and Kashmir, he shows no loyalty to that region, and certainly none to the people of Bihar... Just stick to comedy. Why drag specific castes, states, or religions into it?...", he said.

A video of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anand Dubey hitting out at comedian Samay Raina for jokes about Biharis and Kashmiris on India’s Got Latent.



Raina and Sharon Verma roasted each other: he joked about Biharis moving to Mumbai for work; she joked about Kashmiris and said she left… — Ankit (@Extreo_) August 29, 2026

Bihar Education Minister Mithilesh Tiwari also spoke against remarks he viewed as derogatory.

"Any derogatory remark against any citizen of our country is intolerable; those who make such comments are essentially talking about tearing the nation apart. We envision an undivided India; for us, the king and the commoner are equal, and there should be no discrimination in the country based on caste or creed. This is the clear stance of the BJP."

#WATCH | Katihar, Bihar: On Bihari-Kashmiri jokes at comedian Samay Raina's show, State Education Minister Mithilesh Tiwari says, "Any derogatory remark against any citizen of our country is intolerable; those who make such comments are essentially talking about tearing the… pic.twitter.com/V1L2TmWXds — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2026

Sanjay Nirupam Raises Kashmir Pandit Concern

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam said comedy should generally be treated as comedy but objected to the references made during the exchange, particularly those concerning Kashmir.

"Samay Raina's show is a comedy show, and I believe humour should be taken as humour. I know the remark related to Bihar wasn't good, and the way the girl connected to Bihar gave a sharp retort in the context of Kashmir, didn't sit well with me either... The atrocities committed against Kashmiri Pandits - she, in some way, commented on those atrocities, and Samay Raina, who is a Kashmiri Pandit, was clapping for it. That didn't sit well with me either... I felt like the injustice faced by Kashmiri Pandits was being mocked, but in the end, I forgive both those kids. It was humour, and it should be taken as a joke...There is no place for obscenity in society. If someone spreads obscenity in the name of humour, then certainly there should be a ban on them..."

Mumbai, Maharashtra: On the remarks made about Biharis on comedian Samay Raina's show, Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Nirupam says, "I believe that humour should be taken as humour. I know that the issue of Kashmir is very sensitive, and similarly, the issue of Bihar is also… pic.twitter.com/CHwcTRxpQv — IANS (@ians_india) August 29, 2026

Leaders Divided Over Intent And Impact

Congress leader Harish Rawat argued that comedy loses its value when it targets communities or regions in a derogatory manner.

"Humour is a divine art form that uplifts people, gladdens the heart, and lightens the burden of worries. However, when you misuse it to portray a caste, community, or region in a derogatory or mocking manner, it diminishes the value of humour itself. Samay Raina needs to understand this."

#WATCH | Delhi: On Bihari-Kashmiri jokes at comedian Samay Raina's show, Congress leader Harish Rawat says, "Humor is a divine art form that uplifts people, gladdens the heart, and lightens the burden of worries. However, when you misuse it to portray a caste, community, or… pic.twitter.com/7Rx2SUR3Gv — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2026

AAP leader Sanjay Singh took a more conciliatory position, suggesting that comedians may sometimes cross a line while trying to entertain.

"I think that if a comedian says something like this, their intention is to make people laugh. In that process, sometimes they make mistakes. But I think it is not right to turn it into an issue and target them. Instead, one should engage in dialogue with them and explain."

Delhi: On the viral video of comedian Samay Raina's alleged remarks about Bihar and Kashmiri Pandits, AAP MP Sanjay Singh says, "Comedians often say many things to make people laugh. Their intention may not be to insult any caste, religion, community or state. However, one should… pic.twitter.com/KvgohKMizK — IANS (@ians_india) August 29, 2026

BJP MLA RS Pathania, meanwhile, condemned the remarks and referred to India's social and constitutional framework.

"India has a collective flow, a collective sentiment, India has a history, a tradition, and a golden future. Mischievous acts like this have previously led to fines for Samay Raina, but by tearing apart the guidelines set by law, the Constitution, and social ethics, he has made the remark again. We condemn it..." he said.

#WATCH | Jammu, J&K | On Bihari-Kashmiri jokes at comedian Samay Raina's show, BJP MLA RS Pathania says, "India has a collective flow, a collective sentiment, India has a history, India has a tradition, and India has a golden future. Mischievous acts like this have previously led… pic.twitter.com/8CCY7DjpKN — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2026

ALSO READ: 'Gaaliyan Dena Talent Hai?': Archana Puran Singh Hits Back At Samay Raina As He Mocks Her Vlogging

PDP Leader Calls For Respect For Kashmiri Pandits

PDP leader Syed Tajamul Islam focused on the reference to Kashmiri Pandits and stressed their place in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The land of Jammu & Kashmir remains incomplete without (Kashmiri Pandits)... They did not leave their homes out of mere choice. The way these personalities are sometimes treated, there is no room for such conduct in either religion or humanity... We await their return, but wherever they are, they deserve great respect," he said.

#WATCH | Srinagar, J&K | On Bihari-Kashmiri jokes at comedian Samay Raina's show, PDP leader Syed Tajamul Islam says, "... The land of Jammu & Kashmir remains incomplete without (Kashmiri Pandits)... They did not leave their homes out of mere choice. The way these personalities… pic.twitter.com/HljYdaWwmS — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2026

Congress leader Tariq Anwar also urged caution while making public comments.

"We are civilised citizens of India. People are born in different places. While speaking, one should keep in mind that no one's feelings are hurt."

#WATCH | Katihar, Bihar | On Bihari-Kashmiri jokes at comedian Samay Raina's show, Congress leader Tariq Anwar says, "We are civilised citizens of India. People are born in different places. While speaking, one should keep in mind that no one's feelings are hurt." pic.twitter.com/twjyqFJTXY — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2026

BJP leader Ram Kadam called for stricter action when artistic expression causes offence.

"We all respect any artist's talent, his art, but if under the guise of art, someone's faith, belief, or sentiments are hurt, it simply means that the artist is crossing certain boundaries to cause pain to people. Now this has become a trend. For publicity stunts, people start dragging in gods and goddesses or sentiments... It all ends with an apology... Now the time has come to enact a strict law against this... Then no one will have the courage to do such things. Enacting a strict law is the need of the hour, but until such a law is made, the public should ban such people on social media so that their minds come to their senses... Whether it's Samay Raina or anyone else under the guise of art, no one's sentiments can be hurt, and if someone is doing that, they cannot be forgiven."

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra | On Bihari-Kashmiri jokes at comedian Samay Raina's show, BJP leader Ram Kadam says, "We all respect any artist's talent, his art, but if under the guise of art, someone's faith, belief, or sentiments are hurt, it simply means that the artist is… pic.twitter.com/8pPLIExMYP — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2026

Samay Raina, Sharon Verma Yet To Respond

With criticism continuing to circulate online and political reactions adding to the controversy, neither Samay Raina nor Sharon Verma has issued a public response to the criticism surrounding the episode so far.

(With inputs from ANI)