Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BJP reiterates no Pakistan dialogue amid terror; multilateral event.

Congress questioned government hosting Pakistani minister over past threats.

BJP defended unchanged policy, citing no special Pakistan invitation.

Pakistani minister attended SCO forum, avoided terrorism questions.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nalin Kohli on Friday reiterated the Centre's position that dialogue with Pakistan cannot resume as long as terror activities targeting India continue. He said India's bilateral relations with Islamabad remain unchanged, amid a political row over the presence of Pakistani Climate Change Minister Musadik Masood Malik at the first Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Civilisational Dialogue Forum in New Delhi.

Kohli clarified that Pakistan had not received any special invitation to the event and maintained that Malik's participation was part of a multilateral forum rather than a bilateral engagement between the two countries.

The Pakistani minister's visit has triggered a political exchange, with Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate questioning the government's decision to host a leader who has previously made remarks perceived as threatening towards India.

'No Special Invitation To Pakistan': BJP Hits Back At Congress

Defending the government's position, Kohli said India's policy towards Pakistan had not changed under the Narendra Modi-led government.

"India did not extend any special invitation to Pakistan. Our bilateral relations remain exactly as they were. The PM Modi-led government has made this clear. There can be no dialogue as long as terrorism is directed against us. This is a multilateral forum," he said.

Kohli also hit back at the Congress, questioning the party's record on foreign policy.

"We do not need to learn any of this from the Congress party. If they wish to discuss foreign policy, they should look at what kind of foreign policy existed during the times of Pandit Nehru and Indira Gandhi," he said.

Congress Questions Centre Over Pakistani Minister's Visit

The presence of Malik at the SCO forum drew criticism from Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate, who accused the government of inviting a Pakistani leader despite his previous statements against India.

Malik had earlier threatened to "cut off the hands" of anyone attempting to touch Pakistan's waters after India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty last year.

Reacting to his visit, Shrinate said the government should be "ashamed" of inviting someone who had repeatedly issued threats against India.

"Threatened to cut off hands, threatened to shed blood. Pakistan is not stopping its promotion of terrorism in our country and the Modi government is busy feeding them biryani and kheer,” she wrote in a post on X on Friday.

Manish Tewari Says Pakistan Has Taken No Action Against Terrorism

Earlier, Congress MP Manish Tewari had also criticised Islamabad over its alleged failure to act against terrorism directed at India.

"Nothing has changed in the last four decades. Pakistan began this phase of terrorism in 1977. India's objection is that Pakistan has built an entire network of terrorism on its soil and uses it against India. There has been no change in that," he told news agency PTI on Sunday.

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Pakistani Minister Musadik Masood Malik Arrives In Delhi

Malik arrived in New Delhi on Friday to attend the inaugural SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum. His visit marks the first time a Pakistani minister has travelled to India in three years.

As India continues to raise concerns over cross-border terrorism, Malik reportedly avoided direct questions on the issue during the forum.

"I think tomorrow, once I give my statement, we'll have a lot of conversations," news agency ANI quoted him as saying.

According to Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Malik is scheduled to participate in thematic sessions at the forum, where he will present Pakistan's perspective on dialogue among civilisations and its role in diplomacy.

What Is The SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum?

The inaugural SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum is being hosted by India to promote cultural exchange, mutual understanding and people-to-people ties among the grouping's member states, observers and dialogue partners.

The forum was announced by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during his address at the SCO Council of Heads of Government meeting in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, on October 20.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation comprises 10 member states, including India, Pakistan, China and Russia. India became a full member of the grouping in 2017.

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