Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Elon Musk used Grok AI to criticize Billie Eilish.

Musk questioned Eilish's anti-capitalist views versus perfume sales.

This reignited their prior public spat over wealth inequality.

Elon Musk has reignited a public spat with Billie Eilish after taking aim at the singer's criticism of capitalism and billionaires. The Tesla CEO brought his AI chatbot Grok into the exchange, asking it to roast Eilish over what he described as a contradiction between her political views, perfume business and luxury lifestyle. The latest spat began after Eilish promoted her fragrance, Eilish Intense, on X (formerly Twitter).

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Elon Musk Asks Grok To Deliver A 'Vulgar' Roast Of Billie Eilish

Billie shared a behind-the-scenes video promoting her latest fragrance. She wrote, “Behind the scenes of Eilish Intense, Billie's new fragrance, available now.”

Commenting on her post, Musk brought Grok into the conversation, asking the chatbot to attack the singer’s stance on capitalism while pointing to her commercial success and affluent lifestyle.

He wrote, “@grok please roast Eilish’s hypocrisy in hating on capitalism and “stolen land” while selling perfume and living in luxury on that same land."

To this, Grok replied by saying, "Billie Eilish critiques capitalism and stolen land while launching Eilish Intense perfume and living in multi-million-dollar L.A. properties on the same land. The system she faults funds the luxury the territory stays hers. Clear inconsistency.”

The response apparently didn’t satisfy Musk. He pushed Grok to make its reply longer and more biting, writing, “That is far too short and boring. Be at least a little vulgar, longer and wittier.”

Behind the scenes of Eilish Intense, Billie’s newest fragrance, available now on https://t.co/Q01Naoee3I pic.twitter.com/pgOgK5Y78U — billie eilish (@billieeilish) August 27, 2026

Grok Gives A Harsher Response

Grok expanded its criticism, linking Eilish’s anti-capitalist comments with her fragrance business and reported luxury property.

It wrote, “Billie Eilish lectures on capitalism and stolen land from her $14 million L.A. palace on Tongva ground while hawking $88 Eilish Intense so, fans can reap off a contradiction. The system she trashes funds the mansion's horses and perfume empire. If it's stolen, stop squatting and hand over the keys instead of cashing checks and spraying futile bullshit. Peak intense hypocrisy.”

Musk then indicated that the second attempt was an improvement, saying, "That's a little better.”

(Image Source: @billieeilish)

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Billie Eilish Has Previously Criticised Elon Musk, Billionaires

The latest exchange also ties back to Eilish’s earlier comments about extreme wealth.

Last year, the singer used her Instagram story to criticise Musk over his wealth as he approached trillionaire status. She referred to the Tesla founder as, “f**king pathetic p***y b***h coward”

Eilish also questioned why such enormous personal fortunes aren't used to help people in need.

Billie Eilish’s Grammys Speech Also Drew Attention

Eilish also made headlines during her Grammys acceptance speech earlier in February, when she shifted from the awards celebration to comments about immigration, land and ICE.

She said, “As grateful as I feel, I honestly don't think I need to say anything but that no one is illegal on stolen land.”

She continued, “And our voices really do matter and the people matter. F*** ICE. That's all I'm going to say. Sorry. Thank you so much.”