Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Tom Cruise revives Cole Trickle for a Days of Thunder sequel.

Anne Hathaway joins, film set for June 2028 release worldwide.

Sequel filmed for IMAX; Cruise announced project with Hathaway.

Tom Cruise is returning as a NASCAR driver Cole Trickle in a sequel to Days of Thunder, with Anne Hathaway joining him in a major role. Paramount Pictures has scheduled the film for a worldwide theatrical release on June 2, 2028, with the production being filmed specifically for IMAX and other premium formats.

The announcement came directly from Cruise, who shared a video featuring Hathaway on social media.

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Tom Cruise Confirms 'Days Of Thunder Sequel'

Cruise will reprise the role of Cole Trickle, the character he played in the original 1990 film directed by Tony Scott. The upcoming sequel marks his return to the racing franchise more than three decades after the first film.

Cruise revealed the project alongside Hathaway in a video posted on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Cruise (@tomcruise)

Anne Hathaway Joins Tom Cruise In 'Days Of Thunder 2'

Hathaway will star opposite Cruise, although key details about her character and the storyline remain under wraps. She is expected to portray a racecar team owner and engineer in the sequel.

Her casting brings together two of Hollywood's biggest stars for a new chapter in the racing franchise, while Cruise continues his run of major big-screen projects.

his social platforms. The two actors appeared in casual shirts and jeans before unveiling the race car used to promote the new film.

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Film To Have IMAX Release

Paramount has confirmed that the film will be made for IMAX screens and will also be released in premium theatrical formats including Dolby Cinema, 4DX and other large-screen venues.

The sequel is set to arrive in cinemas worldwide on June 2, 2028. With Cruise returning to the role that helped define the original, the film is expected to combine familiar racing elements with a new cast dynamic.