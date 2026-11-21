Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom KL Rahul scored centuries in all four SENA countries.

His Wellington hundred completed this significant Test milestone.

First Indian opener to achieve this batting feat.

Joins Tendulkar, Kohli, Dravid, Azharuddin on country's list.

KL Rahul has added a significant milestone to his Test career, becoming the first Indian opening batter to score centuries in all four SENA countries. His hundred against New Zealand in the first Test at Wellington's Basin Reserve on Saturday completed a rare achievement that places him among an elite group of Indian cricketers.

The Indian batter is only the fifth player from the country to register Test hundreds in South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia. Before Rahul, the distinction belonged to Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Rahul Dravid and Mohammad Azharuddin.

KL Rahul Joins Sachin, Kohli In Exclusive Club

Rahul's latest century filled the only gap in his record across the four SENA nations. He had already scored Test hundreds in Australia, England and South Africa, with New Zealand remaining the final country where he was yet to reach three figures.

The Wellington innings completed that collection and gave Rahul a place alongside four prominent names in Indian cricket history. Tendulkar, Kohli, Dravid and Azharuddin had previously achieved the feat, making Rahul the fifth Indian batter to join the list.

However, Rahul's record carries an additional distinction. While the other four have also scored Test centuries across these countries, Rahul is the first Indian opener to accomplish the feat.

Rahul Becomes First Indian Opener To Complete SENA Century Collection

Scoring Test hundreds across SENA conditions is a notable achievement for visiting batters, given the different challenges presented by the four countries. Rahul's record reflects his ability to register centuries across all four overseas destinations during his Test career.

The latest milestone came in Wellington, where his century against New Zealand brought the country into his list. It was not just another hundred for the Indian batter, but the completion of a record that had remained out of reach until this innings.

Rahul now stands in an exclusive group of five Indian batters with Test centuries in all four SENA countries. His achievement is particularly significant for Indian openers, as no other player from the country had previously completed the collection while batting at the top of the order.

Indians With Test Centuries In All Four SENA Countries