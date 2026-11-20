Salman Khan Apologises To Shraddha Kapoor Over Maatrubhumi-Eetha Clash

During his conversation with Chitrangada Singh at the ABP LIVE Southern Rising Summit, Salman was asked about the possibility of a box-office clash between Maatrubhumi and Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha, both scheduled to arrive in cinemas on December 4.

Responding to the question, the actor admitted that he was unaware of Shraddha's release date when his film was scheduled. He said, "I did not know that Shraddha was coming out on the 4th of December. And I feel really, really bad about it. If I had known, I would not have come out with Shraddha."

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Salman also revealed that he had spoken to Shraddha personally and apologised for the situation. He explained that he had watched her work over the years and held her in high regard.

When asked whether both films could perform well despite releasing on the same day, Salman responded positively. He also encouraged audiences to watch Shraddha's film, saying, "I would also like to watch her film, honestly. Because it's looking amazing."

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Salman Khan Reveals Why Maatrubhumi's Release Date Changed

Salman also explained the circumstances behind the multiple changes to Maatrubhumi's release schedule. He revealed that the team noticed issues with the visual effects during a screening, which resulted in additional time being needed before the film could be released.

Recalling the development, he said, "We had a screening for the film. And I saw something going off with the VFX. And that killed a lot of time." The actor explained that the film was initially expected to arrive on November 20, before the team considered November 27. However, other major releases influenced their subsequent scheduling decisions.

Salman mentioned that he wanted to avoid competing with films featuring Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan. He also referred to the upcoming project involving Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

In a lighter moment, he joked that he did not want to clash with himself either, referring to another film, Monster, which was expected to arrive in March.

Salman Khan Praises Shraddha Kapoor And Chitrangada Singh

The discussion also turned towards the online comparisons between Shraddha Kapoor and Chitrangada Singh, who stars alongside Salman in Maatrubhumi. When asked to choose between the two actresses, Salman avoided taking sides and praised both performers.

"She's a fantastic actor. She's also a fantastic actor," he said, making it clear that he appreciated the work of both actresses.

Salman further said that the audience would eventually decide whose performance stood out, particularly when award season arrived. He also expressed hope that moviegoers would support both films rather than treating their simultaneous release as a rivalry.

The actor concluded by encouraging audiences to watch the films in theatres, adding that both projects had been made with considerable effort and dedication. With Maatrubhumi and Eetha heading for the same December 4 release, the box-office competition is expected to draw attention. Salman, however, has made it clear that he would rather see audiences celebrate both films than turn their release-date overlap into a rivalry.