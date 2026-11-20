Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Supreme Court allowed bike taxi services to continue in Karnataka.

Court dismissed state's appeal, upholding High Court's ruling.

Justices noted bike taxis offer affordable, accessible transport.

The Supreme Court on Friday allowed bike taxi services to continue operating in Karnataka, dismissing the state government's appeal against a Karnataka High Court judgment that had overturned the ban on such services.

A bench of Justices Satish Chandra Sharma and N Kotiswar Singh upheld the High Court's January 23 judgment, observing that bike taxis appeared to be an affordable and accessible mode of transport, particularly for women commuters.

During the hearing, Justice Sharma said bike taxis were often preferred by working women because of their lower fares compared to cabs and auto-rickshaws. He also highlighted the safety features available through these services, including GPS tracking.

The High Court had earlier allowed a batch of appeals filed by aggregators Rapido, Ola, Uber and other stakeholders challenging restrictions on bike taxi operations in the state.

A detailed order from the Supreme Court is awaited.

'Better To Regulate Than Ban': Supreme Court On Bike Taxis

During the hearing, Justice Sharma recounted a conversation with young women working in his office who regularly used bike taxis to commute.

“I asked them, how do you come to my office? They said on a motorbike because they do not have the money to hire a cab. I asked them, why don't you take an auto? They said, ‘Sir, it is five times (the fare)," the judge said.

Highlighting the safety aspect, the judge said women commuters also found bike taxis a safer option.

“Bike taxi is safer for young girls as it has GPS as well. It is better to regulate it than ban it,” Sharma said.

Karnataka Government Had Challenged High Court Order

The Karnataka government had approached the Supreme Court challenging the High Court's January 23 judgment, which had set aside an April 2, 2025 order passed by a single judge restricting aggregators from operating bike taxi services.

The High Court's division bench, comprising Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice CM Joshi, had allowed appeals filed by Uber India, Roppen Transportation Services (Rapido), ANI Technologies (Ola), the Bike Taxi Owners' Welfare Association and individual bike taxi owners.

The division bench had directed transport authorities to register motorcycles as transport vehicles and issue them contract carriage permits under the Motor Vehicles Act.

Why Karnataka High Court Overturned Bike Taxi Ban

The single judge had earlier ruled that aggregators could not operate bike taxi services in the absence of guidelines under Section 93 of the Motor Vehicles Act and corresponding state rules.

However, setting aside that order, the division bench held that transport authorities could not refuse vehicle registration or permits solely on the grounds that motorcycles could not be classified as transport vehicles or contract carriages.

The court also clarified that regional transport authorities could impose necessary conditions while granting permits to bike taxi operators.

Karnataka Government Cited Safety, Law And Order Concerns

Opposing the continuation of bike taxi services, the Karnataka government had cited protests by auto-rickshaw and taxi unions, law-and-order concerns, the alleged misuse of white-board vehicles and passenger safety issues.

The state government had also argued that the Karnataka On-Demand Transportation Technology Aggregator Rules, 2016, were applicable only to four-wheeler taxi services and did not cover bike taxi operations.