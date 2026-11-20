Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bhagyashree Tarke surprised; her joke comeback got edited.

She clarified cousin marriages are practiced across communities.

Tarke questioned online hostility and gender double standards.

Actor and performer Bhagyashree Tarke, known for her solo theatre production Salma Deewani, has spoken about the reaction to Samay Raina's 'cousin husband' joke about her. In an interview with Brut, Tarke said the remark caught her off guard while she was performing as Salma, and that a response she made did not feature in the edited video. She also addressed the online abuse and threats that followed, arguing that cousin marriages are practised in more than one Indian community. Tarke said she did not intend to hurt anyone, but questioned the hostility directed at women on social media platforms.

Bhagyashree Tarke Reacts To Samay Raina's 'Cousin Husband' Joke

Speaking to Brut, Tarke explained that she was surprised by the joke, particularly because she was appearing in character as Salma Deewani. She acknowledged that comedy platforms are expected to feature jokes and banter, but said she had not anticipated that particular remark.

“You go to a certain platform, you expect what it is meant for, which is constant ribbing and joking around and all of that. So, I think it came as a surprise, that joke, obviously,” she said.

ALSO READ | 'Three Cheers For Eetha': Salman Khan On Maatrubhumi's Clash With Shraddha Kapoor's Film

Tarke also revealed that she had responded to the joke at the time, but her comeback did not make it into the final edited version. “And I also did have a comeback on that, which perhaps got edited, for I am sure, good reasons only,” she added.

Discussing the cousin marriage reference, she said she was unsure how personally the comment should be taken, as the practice is not limited to one religious community. She pointed out that cousin marriages are also found in certain Maharashtrian, Telugu and other South Indian communities.

“I know there are many communities in our country where cousin marriages are allowed. It is not just about one particular community,” she said.

ALSO READ | 'Maatrubhumi Is Like Bajrangi Bhaijaan': Salman Khan At ABP Network's Southern Rising Summit

Bhagyashree Tarke Opens Up About Online Abuse And Gender Double Standards

Tarke also spoke about the hostility she faced on social media following the controversy. She said she received appreciation from people across communities but was also subjected to threats, abusive messages and calls for a boycott.

“I was not ready for it, for sure. I did get a lot of love, a lot of compliments, a lot of appreciation from all communities,” she said.

She added that she did not intend to offend anyone through her performance and expressed regret if someone was genuinely hurt. However, she questioned the nature of the backlash, saying that she had received several abusive messages and threats.

Tarke also addressed the unequal standards applied to men and women when it comes to using abusive language. Referring to protests where women were reportedly asked to apologise for using swear words, she questioned why men were not held to the same standards.

She argued that women are often judged not just as individuals but through their religious and community identities. According to her, this behaviour is not restricted to one group and can be seen across political parties, households and communities.

Tarke further linked the problem to poverty, lack of education, religious fanaticism and extremism. She observed that whenever people become extreme in their beliefs, women are often among the first to face the consequences.

Why Bhagyashree Tarke Created Salma Deewani

During the interview, Tarke also clarified that Salma Deewani is not her stage name but the title of her 70-minute solo theatre production. Created a few years ago, the play has already been performed 40–45 times across multiple cities.

The idea came from her earlier experience as a journalist. While working on a story about declining single-screen theatres in Hyderabad, she researched audience patterns and found that Salman Khan films attracted significant footfall, particularly in the city's Old City areas. She also noticed the strong presence of Muslim women among the audiences attending his films.

Later, while studying at the National School of Drama, she had to develop a comedy performance. She decided to explore Hyderabad's culture and its Dakhni language, which she believes has considerable humour.

Explaining her choice of character, Tarke said, “If Salman Khan can be a Bajrangi Bhaijaan, why can't a Bhagyashree Tarke be a Salma Deewani? It's just as simple as that.”

She also explained that the Hyderabadi accent and Dakhni language came naturally to her because she grew up in the city's Old City area, close to Falaknuma Palace. Her family has roots there, and she was familiar with the language from childhood.