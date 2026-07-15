Nick Jonas And Priyanka Chopra's First Instagram DM Goes Viral, Couple Reads Out Their Chat

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Nick messaged Priyanka after seeing her, initiating first contact.

Priyanka suggested texting; Nick requested a photo for verification.

Nick admitted his unexpected interest in current Bollywood gossip.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas have revisited the message that first brought them together. Appearing on the Hey Jonas podcast, the couple shared their earliest Instagram conversation, revealing how a brief exchange eventually blossomed into a relationship that led to marriage in 2018.

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Nick Jonas Reveals Why He Sent Priyanka Chopra That First Message

Nick and Priyanka listened as Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas read out their first exchange. Sitting together and holding hands, the couple laughed through the nostalgic moment, clearly amused by how their story first unfolded.

Kevin Jonas recalled asking Nick whether he had watched Quantico, the ABC drama series starring Priyanka. Although Nick admitted he hadn't seen the show, he explained that seeing Priyanka on a billboard inspired him to reach out.

Joe Jonas then read Nick's opening message exactly as it was sent, "Hello. I've heard from a few people that we should meet. I have to agree with these people. Are you in LA anytime soon?"

(Image Source: X/@Sharanyashettyy)

Priyanka Chopra's Reply Moved The Conversation Forward

Kevin followed by reading Priyanka's response, which shifted their conversation away from social media.

"Hey... Graham's told me so much about you. Let's text. More private. My team can access this."

The exchange referenced their mutual friend Graham Rogers, who had encouraged them to get in touch.

Looking back, Nick revealed the message was sent "about a year and a half" before they officially began dating in May 2018. Reflecting on it, he simply said, "It's a sensible message."

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Nick Asked Priyanka To Prove She Was Really Herself

The couple also shared another amusing detail from the early days of their conversations.

Nick revealed that once they moved to text messages, he asked Priyanka to confirm her identity by sending him a photograph with a timestamp.

Recalling the moment, Priyanka laughed, "I was like this guy is so sus of me already."

She added, "But I appreciated it too."

The Couple Continue To Look Back On Their Love Story

Nick and Priyanka, who married in December 2018 and are now parents to daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, have often spoken about the beginning of their relationship.

During an earlier episode of the Hey Jonas podcast, Kevin Jonas also shared a humorous memory from their first date.

"It was pretty great. I wingmanned hard. I wingmanned so hard I threw up in the bathroom and rallied."

Nick Jonas Admits He's Hooked On Bollywood Gossip

Beyond reminiscing about their romance, the conversation turned to Nick's unexpected interest in Bollywood news.

He admitted, "What I have loved most in these eight years is the Bollywood gossip."

Priyanka responded with a laugh, saying, "It is true though. Even I don't know if someone has broken up with someone but you do. It usually happens when I am texting someone and I say, 'Hey, give my love to them,' and he's like, 'No - they have broken up,' and I am just like, 'Haww.' We can't give names, these are our friends."

When Joe and Kevin asked him to reveal which accounts he follows, Nick declined to name them. However, he admitted that he keeps an eye on several Bollywood gossip pages because he finds them entertaining.