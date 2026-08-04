India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsParliament Passes Bill Tightening Rules For Birth, Death Registrations: What New Law Means

Parliament Passes Bill Tightening Rules For Birth, Death Registrations: What New Law Means

Parliament has passed a Bill tightening rules for delayed birth and death registrations, introducing stricter approvals after one and two years.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 04 Aug 2026 04:05 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Beyond two years, Judicial Magistrate's verified approval mandatory.

India has moved to tighten the rules governing delayed registration of births and deaths, with Parliament advancing legislation that makes the process significantly stricter for long-pending cases. The Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2026, was taken up for debate and passing in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday after clearing the Lok Sabha last week. The bill will introduce higher levels of scrutiny for registrations delayed beyond one year, requiring approvals from senior administrative and judicial authorities depending on the length of the delay.

Stricter Checks For Delayed Registrations

The proposed amendments to the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969, seek to encourage timely reporting while making delayed registrations more rigorous. The law had previously been amended in 2023.

Under the new provisions, births or deaths reported more than one year but within two years after the event will only be registered on the orders of a District Magistrate, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, or an Executive Magistrate authorised by the District Magistrate. The designated authority must first verify the authenticity of the information before granting approval.

The rules become even stricter for registrations delayed beyond two years. In such cases, registration will only be permitted after an order from a Judicial Magistrate of the First Class, who must also verify the correctness of the information before allowing the record to be entered.

Also Read: Madras HC Grants Relief To Udhayanidhi, Orders Release After Questioning In 'Trisha' Remark Case

Bill Moves Through Parliament

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai introduced the Bill in the Rajya Sabha amid sloganeering by Opposition members. The legislation had earlier been passed in the Lok Sabha on July 31 by voice vote despite protests from Opposition MPs.

The Upper House also witnessed repeated disruptions during the day, with Opposition parties raising issues relating to Home Minister Amit Shah. Congress President and Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge demanded a government statement on the alleged theft of donations at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and police action against students during CJP-led protests.

Separately, the Lok Sabha passed the Appropriation (No. 3) Bill, 2026, authorising expenditure from the Consolidated Fund of India to meet excess spending incurred during the financial year ending 31 March 2023, before adjourning until August 5.

Also Read: 'Youth Forced It': CJP's Abhijeet Dipke On Mohan Bhagwat's Planned Interaction With Gen Z And Gen Alpha

Before You Go

Aamir Khan Threat Case: Forensic Report Links Viral Audio to Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Operative

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 04 Aug 2026 03:59 PM (IST)
Tags :
Parliament Monsoon Session Monsoon Session PARLIAMENT
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
Parliament Passes Bill Tightening Rules For Birth, Death Registrations: What New Law Means
Parliament Passes Bill Tightening Rules For Birth And Death Registrations
India
'Youth Forced It': CJP's Abhijeet Dipke On Mohan Bhagwat's Planned Interaction With Gen Z And Gen Alpha
'Youth Forced It': Dipke On Bhagwat's Planned Interaction With Gen Z And Gen Alpha
India
Madras HC Grants Relief To Udhayanidhi, Orders Release After Questioning In 'Trisha' Remark Case
Madras HC Grants Relief To Udhay, Orders Release After Questioning In 'Trisha' Case
World
'He's Alive': Wife Of Merchant Navy Captain Presumed Dead After Hormuz Attack Moves Supreme Court
'He's Alive': Wife Of Merchant Navy Captain Presumed Dead After Hormuz Attack Moves SC
Advertisement

Videos

Aamir Khan Threat Case: Forensic Report Links Viral Audio to Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Operative
Tamil Nadu Row: Udhayanidhi Stalin Detained, DMK Protests Erupt Across State
Delhi News: Kejriwal Marches Towards PM Residence Over E20 Petrol Issue, Stopped
Bihar Politics: Prashant Kishor Says BJP Lost Bankipur Due to Voter Anger
Bihar Politics: Prashant Kishor Explains Bankipur Win, BJP-RJD Vote Shift Debate
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget