Parliament Passes Bill Tightening Rules For Birth, Death Registrations: What New Law Means

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Beyond two years, Judicial Magistrate's verified approval mandatory.

India has moved to tighten the rules governing delayed registration of births and deaths, with Parliament advancing legislation that makes the process significantly stricter for long-pending cases. The Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2026, was taken up for debate and passing in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday after clearing the Lok Sabha last week. The bill will introduce higher levels of scrutiny for registrations delayed beyond one year, requiring approvals from senior administrative and judicial authorities depending on the length of the delay.

Stricter Checks For Delayed Registrations

The proposed amendments to the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969, seek to encourage timely reporting while making delayed registrations more rigorous. The law had previously been amended in 2023.

Under the new provisions, births or deaths reported more than one year but within two years after the event will only be registered on the orders of a District Magistrate, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, or an Executive Magistrate authorised by the District Magistrate. The designated authority must first verify the authenticity of the information before granting approval.

The rules become even stricter for registrations delayed beyond two years. In such cases, registration will only be permitted after an order from a Judicial Magistrate of the First Class, who must also verify the correctness of the information before allowing the record to be entered.

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Bill Moves Through Parliament

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai introduced the Bill in the Rajya Sabha amid sloganeering by Opposition members. The legislation had earlier been passed in the Lok Sabha on July 31 by voice vote despite protests from Opposition MPs.

The Upper House also witnessed repeated disruptions during the day, with Opposition parties raising issues relating to Home Minister Amit Shah. Congress President and Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge demanded a government statement on the alleged theft of donations at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and police action against students during CJP-led protests.

Separately, the Lok Sabha passed the Appropriation (No. 3) Bill, 2026, authorising expenditure from the Consolidated Fund of India to meet excess spending incurred during the financial year ending 31 March 2023, before adjourning until August 5.

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