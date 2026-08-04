Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Madras High Court ordered DMK leader's release after questioning.

Police confirmed no arrest or remand was ever intended.

He was taken to Thanjavur for case-related questioning.

Udhayanidhi Arrest: The Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the police to release DMK leader and Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin after questioning in connection with the case registered over his controversial remarks at a public meeting in Thanjavur.

The court's direction came after the public prosecutor informed the bench that the police had no intention of formally arresting or seeking the remand of the DMK leader. Instead, the prosecutor submitted that Udhayanidhi was being taken to Thanjavur only for questioning as part of the investigation.

Public Prosecutor Clarifies Police Stand

During the hearing, the public prosecutor told the court that the investigation required Udhayanidhi Stalin's presence because the case involved issues relating to the identity of the woman referred to in the complaint.

The prosecutor further stated that there was no intention to arrest the DMK leader or produce him for judicial remand. Since the alleged incident occurred in Thanjavur, the police were taking him there solely to facilitate questioning as part of the investigation.

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High Court Orders Release After Questioning

Taking note of the submissions made by the prosecution, the Madras High Court ruled that Udhayanidhi Stalin should be released after the questioning process is completed.

The court accepted the prosecution's assurance that custodial arrest was not being sought and directed that the DMK leader be allowed to leave once investigators finish recording his statement in the case.

Case Stems From Controversial Public Speech

The case against Udhayanidhi Stalin was registered following a complaint over remarks he made during a public meeting in Thanjavur, where he addressed a protest on the Cauvery water dispute.

The remarks sparked a political controversy, with rival parties accusing the DMK leader of making objectionable comments. Police subsequently registered a case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act and the Information Technology Act.