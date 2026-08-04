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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesUorfi Javed Slams Faizan Ansari's Rs 1 Lakh Claim Over NEET Protest Reel, Says She Lost Work Instead

Uorfi Javed Slams Faizan Ansari's Rs 1 Lakh Claim Over NEET Protest Reel, Says She Lost Work Instead

Uorfi Javed has strongly denied Faizan Ansari's allegation that she was paid Rs 1 lakh for posting a reel supporting the CJP-led protest over the NEET paper leak, saying she instead lost work.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 04 Aug 2026 03:42 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Uorfi Javed denied payment for her NEET protest reel.
  • She stated the reel caused financial losses, not gains.
  • The reel highlighted government's accountability regarding the NEET paper leak.

Uorfi Javed has firmly rejected influencer Faizan Ansari's allegation that she was paid Rs 1 lakh to post a reel supporting the CJP-led student protest seeking accountability over the NEET paper leak. Responding through Instagram Stories, Uorfi dismissed the accusation as baseless and claimed the reel had, in fact, affected her financially by costing her brand collaborations.

ALSO READ: ‘Rs 1 Lakh To Uorfi Javed, Rs 20,000 To Poonam Pandey’: Influencer Levels Claims Against CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke

Uorfi Javed Responds To The Allegations

Reacting strongly to the accusations, Uorfi shared a series of Instagram Stories, denying that she had received any payment for posting the reel. She also questioned why she would agree to make such a post for the amount being claimed.

She said, "The person making these claims, Faizan Ansari, is such a ridiculous individual. He’s the same person who once claimed that I'm transgender. He’s also the one who invited fake media against me. Honestly, he’s just someone who’s desperate for media attention. He claims I was paid Rs 1 lakh? He should go and find out how much I charge for a single reel. Why would I post a reel worth Rs 1 lakh for no reason at all. Oh my God."

Claims She's Lost Money, Not Earned It

Uorfi also stated that the reel had negatively affected her professionally rather than benefiting her financially. According to her, several brands chose not to associate with her after she posted the video.

She said, "I haven’t received any money, in fact, I’ve lost money because of this. So many brands no longer want to work with me. If you check my page, you’ll see that after that, hardly any brands have approached me for collaborations."

ALSO READ: Who Is Arpita Sarkar? Jharkhand Influencer Arrested In Alleged Pakistan-Linked Terror Network Case

What Was Uorfi's Reel About?

The reel was centred on the CJP-led student protest demanding accountability from the government over the NEET paper leak. In the video, Uorfi said that the children of ministers study abroad and are not directly affected by such issues, while students in India face police action, including lathi charges and tear gas, when they raise their voices.

While sharing the reel, she had already anticipated that some people would accuse her of being paid to post it. She clarified at the time that speaking about political issues often results in financial losses because brands and companies prefer not to be associated with such content.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Uorfi Javed accused of?

Influencer Faizan Ansari accused Uorfi Javed of receiving Rs 1 lakh to post a reel supporting the CJP-led student protest over the NEET paper leak.

How did Uorfi Javed respond to the payment allegations?

Uorfi Javed firmly rejected the accusation, calling it baseless. She questioned why she would post a reel for such a small amount compared to her usual charges.

Did Uorfi Javed profit from posting the NEET protest reel?

No, Uorfi stated the reel negatively impacted her professionally. She claimed she lost money because several brands stopped associating with her after the video.

What was the topic of Uorfi Javed's controversial reel?

The reel focused on the CJP-led student protest against the NEET paper leak. Uorfi highlighted that ministers' children are unaffected while Indian students face police action.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 04 Aug 2026 03:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
Uorfi Javed Faizan Ansari NEET Paper Leak Abhijeet Dipke CJP Protest
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