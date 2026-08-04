Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Uorfi Javed denied payment for her NEET protest reel.

She stated the reel caused financial losses, not gains.

The reel highlighted government's accountability regarding the NEET paper leak.

Uorfi Javed has firmly rejected influencer Faizan Ansari's allegation that she was paid Rs 1 lakh to post a reel supporting the CJP-led student protest seeking accountability over the NEET paper leak. Responding through Instagram Stories, Uorfi dismissed the accusation as baseless and claimed the reel had, in fact, affected her financially by costing her brand collaborations.

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Uorfi Javed Responds To The Allegations

Reacting strongly to the accusations, Uorfi shared a series of Instagram Stories, denying that she had received any payment for posting the reel. She also questioned why she would agree to make such a post for the amount being claimed.

She said, "The person making these claims, Faizan Ansari, is such a ridiculous individual. He’s the same person who once claimed that I'm transgender. He’s also the one who invited fake media against me. Honestly, he’s just someone who’s desperate for media attention. He claims I was paid Rs 1 lakh? He should go and find out how much I charge for a single reel. Why would I post a reel worth Rs 1 lakh for no reason at all. Oh my God."

Claims She's Lost Money, Not Earned It

Uorfi also stated that the reel had negatively affected her professionally rather than benefiting her financially. According to her, several brands chose not to associate with her after she posted the video.

She said, "I haven’t received any money, in fact, I’ve lost money because of this. So many brands no longer want to work with me. If you check my page, you’ll see that after that, hardly any brands have approached me for collaborations."

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What Was Uorfi's Reel About?

The reel was centred on the CJP-led student protest demanding accountability from the government over the NEET paper leak. In the video, Uorfi said that the children of ministers study abroad and are not directly affected by such issues, while students in India face police action, including lathi charges and tear gas, when they raise their voices.

While sharing the reel, she had already anticipated that some people would accuse her of being paid to post it. She clarified at the time that speaking about political issues often results in financial losses because brands and companies prefer not to be associated with such content.