India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesKajal Raghwani Shares Emotional Post After Father's Death: 'Your Values Will Always Guide Us'

Kajal Raghwani Shares Emotional Post After Father's Death: 'Your Values Will Always Guide Us'

Bhojpuri actress Kajal Raghwani is grieving the loss of her father. She shared an emotional tribute on social media, with fans and celebrities offering condolences.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 14 Jul 2026 07:41 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • 'Bhojpuri Bawal' will premiere August 2 on Jio Hotstar/Colors.

Kajal Raghwani is mourning the loss of her father. The actress shared the heartbreaking news on social media, leaving her fans and the Bhojpuri film industry deeply saddened. Kajal, who has established herself as one of the prominent faces of Bhojpuri cinema, expressed her grief through an emotional note dedicated to her father. The news of his demise has led to an outpouring of condolences from fans and fellow celebrities.

Kajal Raghwani Remembers Father With Heartfelt Note

Sharing the news on her official Instagram account, Kajal wrote an emotional message for her late father. "Papa, your departure is an unbearable loss for my life. The values you gave me and the memories we created will always remain with us. May God grant peace to your soul. Heartfelt tribute," she wrote.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kajal Sharda🦋 (@kajalraghwani)

ALSO READ | ‘I’m Asexual Now’: Akanksha Chamola After Revealing She And Gaurav Khanna Are Headed For Divorce

Her post quickly went viral, with fans and celebrities sending messages of support and offering prayers for her family during this difficult time.

Bhojpuri actress Amrapali Dubey expressed her condolences by commenting "Om Shanti" on the post. Several fans also shared heartfelt messages, praying for Kajal's strength and for her father's soul to rest in peace.

Kajal Raghwani To Be Seen In 'Bhojpuri Bawal'

Kajal Raghwani is a well-known name in Bhojpuri cinema and has featured in several successful films. Despite her personal loss, the actress is set to appear in the upcoming reality show Bhojpuri Bawal.

ALSO READ | Zeenat Aman Urges Govt To ‘Open A Dialogue’ After Sonam Wangchuk’s Health Worsens On Day 17 Of Hunger Strike

The show will stream on Jio Hotstar and air on Colors TV. Its teaser was recently released, featuring Kajal in a confident and lively avatar. The show will also feature popular personalities including Pawan Singh, Nirahua, Amrapali Dubey, and Tej Pratap Yadav.

Bhojpuri Bawal is scheduled to premiere on August 2.

Frequently Asked Questions

When and where will 'Bhojpuri Bawal' premiere?

'Bhojpuri Bawal' is scheduled to premiere on August 2. It will stream on Jio Hotstar and also air on Colors TV.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
Read More
Published at : 14 Jul 2026 07:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kajal Raghwani Emotional Post Father's Death
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Salman Khan Spotted Wearing Emerald, Blue Sapphire And Diamond Pendant; Here’s Their Astrological Significance
Salman Khan Spotted Wearing Emerald, Blue Sapphire And Diamond Pendant; Here’s Their Astrological Significance
Celebrities
Amitabh Bachchan Says FIFA World Cup Has ‘Thrown Sense Of Time, Chronology Into Disarray’
Amitabh Bachchan Says FIFA World Cup Has ‘Thrown Sense Of Time, Chronology Into Disarray’
Celebrities
'I Will Give Rs 5,00,00,000 Whoever Kills Aamir Khan': Jagadguru Paramhans
'I Will Give Rs 5,00,00,000 Whoever Kills Aamir Khan': Jagadguru Paramhans
Celebrities
Naseeruddin Shah, Arundhati Roy, Ratna Pathak Shah Urge Sonam Wangchuk To End Hunger Strike
Naseeruddin Shah, Arundhati Roy, Ratna Pathak Shah Urge Sonam Wangchuk To End Hunger Strike
Advertisement

Videos

Middle East: US Targets Iranian Naval Base With Sea Drone Strike Amid Hormuz Crisis
Breaking News: US and Iran Clash Over Control of Strait of Hormuz
Top News: India Summons Iranian Diplomat After Indian Sailor’s Death in Gulf Attack
Breaking News: NYT Claims Israel Tried to Develop Ahmadinejad as Iran Political Asset
Middle East: US-Iran Conflict Escalates Over Hormuz and Iran Nuclear Site Threats
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget