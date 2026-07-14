Kajal Raghwani Shares Emotional Post After Father's Death: 'Your Values Will Always Guide Us'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom 'Bhojpuri Bawal' will premiere August 2 on Jio Hotstar/Colors.

Kajal Raghwani is mourning the loss of her father. The actress shared the heartbreaking news on social media, leaving her fans and the Bhojpuri film industry deeply saddened. Kajal, who has established herself as one of the prominent faces of Bhojpuri cinema, expressed her grief through an emotional note dedicated to her father. The news of his demise has led to an outpouring of condolences from fans and fellow celebrities.

Kajal Raghwani Remembers Father With Heartfelt Note

Sharing the news on her official Instagram account, Kajal wrote an emotional message for her late father. "Papa, your departure is an unbearable loss for my life. The values you gave me and the memories we created will always remain with us. May God grant peace to your soul. Heartfelt tribute," she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajal Sharda🦋 (@kajalraghwani)

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Her post quickly went viral, with fans and celebrities sending messages of support and offering prayers for her family during this difficult time.

Bhojpuri actress Amrapali Dubey expressed her condolences by commenting "Om Shanti" on the post. Several fans also shared heartfelt messages, praying for Kajal's strength and for her father's soul to rest in peace.

Kajal Raghwani To Be Seen In 'Bhojpuri Bawal'

Kajal Raghwani is a well-known name in Bhojpuri cinema and has featured in several successful films. Despite her personal loss, the actress is set to appear in the upcoming reality show Bhojpuri Bawal.

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The show will stream on Jio Hotstar and air on Colors TV. Its teaser was recently released, featuring Kajal in a confident and lively avatar. The show will also feature popular personalities including Pawan Singh, Nirahua, Amrapali Dubey, and Tej Pratap Yadav.

Bhojpuri Bawal is scheduled to premiere on August 2.