The boat's engine caught fire, causing its condition to rapidly deteriorate during an attempt to cross from France to Britain.
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Boat Carrying Migrants Catches Fire In English Channel, 157 Rescued
The English Channel remains one of the most hazardous migration routes, with authorities closely monitoring such crossings.
- Over 150 migrants rescued after boat fire in Channel.
- Engine fire quickly deteriorated boat, prompting joint rescue.
- Five people previously rescued; authorities confirm no fatalities reported.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What happened to the migrant boat in the English Channel?
How many people were rescued from the boat?
A total of 157 people were rescued after the vessel caught fire. French authorities had already rescued five people from the same boat overnight on Monday.
Were there any fatalities in this incident?
No fatalities have been reported in this specific incident. All 157 people on board were successfully rescued by French and British coastguards.
Where did the incident occur?
The incident occurred in the English Channel while the boat was attempting to cross from France to Britain. It had departed from near Boulogne-sur-Mer.
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