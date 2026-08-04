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English NewsNewsWorldBoat Carrying Migrants Catches Fire In English Channel, 157 Rescued

Boat Carrying Migrants Catches Fire In English Channel, 157 Rescued

The English Channel remains one of the most hazardous migration routes, with authorities closely monitoring such crossings.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 04 Aug 2026 04:42 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Over 150 migrants rescued after boat fire in Channel.
  • Engine fire quickly deteriorated boat, prompting joint rescue.
  • Five people previously rescued; authorities confirm no fatalities reported.

More than 150 migrants were rescued in the early hours of Tuesday after a boat caught fire in the English Channel while attempting to cross from France to Britain.

According to France's maritime prefecture of the Channel and North Sea, the boat's engine caught fire and its "condition deteriorated very rapidly", prompting a large-scale rescue operation by French and British coastguards.

157 People Rescued

A total of 157 people were rescued after the vessel caught fire during the crossing.

French authorities had already rescued five people from the same boat overnight on Monday. Several vessels had also been deployed to monitor the crossing after the boat departed from near Boulogne-sur-Mer.

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Dangerous Route Across The Channel

The English Channel remains one of the most hazardous migration routes, with authorities closely monitoring such crossings.

According to the Migration Observatory, 162 people died while attempting to cross the Channel in migrant boats between 2018 and 2025.

No Fatalities Reported

There have been no reports of any fatalities in the latest incident, CNN reported.

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Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to the migrant boat in the English Channel?

The boat's engine caught fire, causing its condition to rapidly deteriorate during an attempt to cross from France to Britain.

How many people were rescued from the boat?

A total of 157 people were rescued after the vessel caught fire. French authorities had already rescued five people from the same boat overnight on Monday.

Were there any fatalities in this incident?

No fatalities have been reported in this specific incident. All 157 people on board were successfully rescued by French and British coastguards.

Where did the incident occur?

The incident occurred in the English Channel while the boat was attempting to cross from France to Britain. It had departed from near Boulogne-sur-Mer.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 04 Aug 2026 04:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Migrants English Channel Boat Catches Fire Boat Catches Fire On The English Channel Boat With Migrants Catches Fire 157 Rescued
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