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English NewsNewsIndiaAir India Phuket-Delhi Flight Hit By Turbulence; Few Passengers, Crew Members Injured

Air India Phuket-Delhi Flight Hit By Turbulence; Few Passengers, Crew Members Injured

An Air India flight carrying 134 passengers from Phuket to Delhi encountered sudden clear air turbulence shortly before landing at the IGI Airport.

Written By : Varun Bhasin |  Updated at : 04 Aug 2026 01:52 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Air India flight experienced clear air turbulence before Delhi landing.
  • Passengers and crew sustained minor injuries; aircraft landed safely.
  • Aircraft sustained minor damage; clear air turbulence is unpredictable.

An Air India flight from Phuket to Delhi encountered sudden clear air turbulence shortly before landing on Tuesday, leaving several passengers and crew members with minor injuries.

Flight AI-2379, carrying 134 passengers, was descending into Delhi when it was hit by the unexpected turbulence. According to airline sources, the aircraft briefly experienced a sudden change in altitude after encountering strong air currents.

Despite the mid-air turbulence, the aircraft landed safely at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, and all passengers and crew members disembarked without any major incident.

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Passengers, Crew Taken For Medical Examination

Air India said no serious injuries were reported in the incident.

However, a few passengers and cabin crew sustained minor injuries and were shifted to the airport's medical centre as a precaution. The airline said its medical team is examining those affected and providing the necessary care.

Sources also said the aircraft sustained minor damage during the turbulence, though it was able to complete the flight safely.

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What Is Clear Air Turbulence?

According to airline sources, the aircraft encountered clear air turbulence (CAT), which is a sudden and unpredictable form of turbulence that occurs in clear skies without clouds, rain or thunderstorms.

Because there are no visible weather indicators, clear air turbulence is difficult to detect in advance, even for pilots and weather radar systems. It is usually caused by abrupt changes in wind speed or direction at high altitudes, leading to sharp jolts despite otherwise calm weather conditions.

Air India has not reported any major damage to the aircraft, and a routine post-flight inspection is expected.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to the Air India flight from Phuket to Delhi?

An Air India flight (AI-2379) from Phuket to Delhi encountered sudden clear air turbulence shortly before landing. Several passengers and crew sustained minor injuries as a result.

What is clear air turbulence?

Clear air turbulence (CAT) is a sudden and unpredictable form of turbulence that occurs in clear skies without visible weather indicators. It is difficult to detect and is usually caused by abrupt changes in wind speed or direction at high altitudes.

Were there any serious injuries or major damage to the aircraft?

No serious injuries were reported, though a few passengers and cabin crew sustained minor injuries. The aircraft sustained minor damage but landed safely at Delhi's airport.

About the author Varun Bhasin

Varun Bhasin is a Principal Correspondent with ABP News and has been working in journalism for the past nine years. He covers stories related to airlines, railways and road transport. Prior to this, he has worked with several media organisations. Varun has also been involved in producing documentary films focused on issues and developments in the news sector. He completed his education at MBM University, Jodhpur. He can be contacted via email at varunb@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 04 Aug 2026 01:44 PM (IST)
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Air India Delhi Airport IGI Airport
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