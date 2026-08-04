Air India Phuket-Delhi Flight Hit By Turbulence; Few Passengers, Crew Members Injured

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Air India flight experienced clear air turbulence before Delhi landing.

Passengers and crew sustained minor injuries; aircraft landed safely.

Aircraft sustained minor damage; clear air turbulence is unpredictable.

An Air India flight from Phuket to Delhi encountered sudden clear air turbulence shortly before landing on Tuesday, leaving several passengers and crew members with minor injuries.

Flight AI-2379, carrying 134 passengers, was descending into Delhi when it was hit by the unexpected turbulence. According to airline sources, the aircraft briefly experienced a sudden change in altitude after encountering strong air currents.

Despite the mid-air turbulence, the aircraft landed safely at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, and all passengers and crew members disembarked without any major incident.

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Passengers, Crew Taken For Medical Examination

Air India said no serious injuries were reported in the incident.

However, a few passengers and cabin crew sustained minor injuries and were shifted to the airport's medical centre as a precaution. The airline said its medical team is examining those affected and providing the necessary care.

Sources also said the aircraft sustained minor damage during the turbulence, though it was able to complete the flight safely.

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What Is Clear Air Turbulence?

According to airline sources, the aircraft encountered clear air turbulence (CAT), which is a sudden and unpredictable form of turbulence that occurs in clear skies without clouds, rain or thunderstorms.

Because there are no visible weather indicators, clear air turbulence is difficult to detect in advance, even for pilots and weather radar systems. It is usually caused by abrupt changes in wind speed or direction at high altitudes, leading to sharp jolts despite otherwise calm weather conditions.

Air India has not reported any major damage to the aircraft, and a routine post-flight inspection is expected.