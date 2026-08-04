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English NewsNewsIndia'Don't Get Bullied': Mahua Moitra Urges Zuckerberg Not To Apologise In PM Modi Facebook Reel Row

'Don't Get Bullied': Mahua Moitra Urges Zuckerberg Not To Apologise In PM Modi Facebook Reel Row

TMC MP Mahua Moitra urged Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg not to apologise over PM Modi's Facebook reel removal, escalating the political row.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 04 Aug 2026 04:33 PM (IST)
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  • Meta cited an algorithmic glitch for removal to parliamentary committee.

The political controversy surrounding the temporary removal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Facebook reel has intensified, with Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra coming out in support of Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Her remarks come amid mounting pressure from the BJP, which has demanded a personal apology from Zuckerberg over the brief disappearance of the Prime Minister's video from the social media platform.

The latest exchange has added a fresh political dimension to the debate over social media regulation, platform accountability and the government's relationship with technology companies.

Mahua Moitra Tells Zuckerberg 'Don't Get Bullied'

Taking to X, Mahua Moitra directly addressed the Meta chief, urging him not to apologise to the Indian government over the incident.

Tagging Zuckerberg's official account, she wrote: "Hello Mark - @finkd please do not get bullied & apologise to anyone. Indian govt blackmails & threatens citizens all the time, gets content critical of it removed at will. One video mistakenly removed for few hours didn't make heavens fall!"

Through the post, the TMC MP alleged that the government routinely pressures citizens and online platforms while arguing that the temporary removal of the Prime Minister's video did not warrant the political reaction it received.

ALSO READ: Udhayanidhi Stalin Detained Over 'Trisha' Chant Remark At Cauvery Protest; Vijay's TVK Calls It 'Disgusting'

BJP Renews Pressure On Meta

Moitra's comments came shortly after BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, who chairs the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology, reiterated his demand for a personal apology from Mark Zuckerberg.

Dubey warned that Meta could risk losing its "safe harbour" protection under Section 79 of the Information Technology Act if the company failed to respond appropriately to the incident. The legal provision protects online intermediaries from liability for third-party content hosted on their platforms, subject to compliance with applicable laws.

The BJP leader maintained that the temporary removal of the Prime Minister's video raised serious concerns and warranted accountability from the company.

ALSO READ: Gen Z Protest Impacting Elections? Prashant Kishor Says Bankipur Bypoll Win Signals Political Shift

Temporary Reel Removal Triggered Political Row

The controversy centres on a selfie-style Facebook reel uploaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 23, in which he spoke publicly for the first time about the nationwide student protests linked to the NEET paper leak.

The video reportedly became unavailable for around four-and-a-half hours, disappearing at approximately 12.30 am before being restored around 5 am.

Following the incident, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology summoned representatives from Meta, Google, YouTube, X and Snapchat, along with officials from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and the Ministry of Home Affairs, to explain the circumstances behind the temporary removal.

After the meeting, Nishikant Dubey questioned Zuckerberg's "intention" behind the incident, describing it as a serious matter. According to MPs who attended the session, Meta apologised before the committee and attributed the temporary removal of the video to an algorithmic glitch.

Before You Go

Aamir Khan Threat Case: Forensic Report Links Viral Audio to Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Operative

Frequently Asked Questions

What explanation did Meta provide for the video's temporary removal?

Meta apologized before the Parliamentary Standing Committee, attributing the temporary removal of the Prime Minister's video to an

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 04 Aug 2026 04:13 PM (IST)
Tags :
Facebook Mark Zuckerberg Mahua Moitra Narendra Modi NEET Protest
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