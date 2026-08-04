'Youth Forced It': Dipke On Bhagwat's Planned Interaction With Gen Z And Gen Alpha

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CJP founder welcomes RSS chief's upcoming youth interaction.

Dialogue follows CJP-led protests over NEET paper leaks.

Dipke emphasizes young people need young representation.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke welcome the interaction between Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat and Gen Z and Gen Alpha students, saying the dialogue has been "forced by the youth."

Bhagwat is scheduled to address students during the inauguration of the India’s International Movement to Unite Nations (IIMUN) Annual Championship Conference at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai on August 6. The event comes days after former Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned following the CJP-led protests over the alleged NEET paper leak.

Responding to Bhagwat's planned interaction, Dipke said it was encouraging that conversations with young people were finally taking place.

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"These are the country's youth who have compelled even Prime Minister Narendra Modi to post reels late at night. Mohan Bhagwat, too, now wants to engage with Gen-Z," he said.

He said the establishment has now realised that Gen Z "cannot be ignored and dismissed" and stressed that sustained engagement with young people is essential.

VIDEO | Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra: CJP chief Abhijeet Dipke, reacting to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's interaction with Gen-Z and Gen Alpha, says, "These are the country's youth who have compelled even Prime Minister Narendra Modi to post reels late at night. Mohan… pic.twitter.com/O79dmIxP8c — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 4, 2026

"We have to talk with them. These youth are the future of the country," Dipke told reporters in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

The CJP founder also maintained that young people should be represented by members of their own generation during such interactions.

"If people aged 70-80 are talking, it is good. But what will Gen Z get out of it? Gen Z needs young representation. If youth interact with youth, it will be even better," he added.

Mohan Bhagwat's Gen Z Interaction

The IIMUN Annual Championship Conference at NMACC is expected to host more than 2,000 students aged between 15 and 19 from over 100 cities across India.

Also Read: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat To Address Gen Z, Gen Alpha In Mumbai On August 6

Participants will debate and deliberate on local, national and global issues. The inaugural session will centre on the theme, 'The Role of Youth in Uniting the World, the Indian Way.'

PM Modi's Gen Z-style social media outreach

Dipke's remarks also referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent reel-style social media videos, which began appearing after the CJP-led youth protests at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. The videos addressed issues including paper leaks, the exam task force and other topical matters, with Dipke suggesting they reflected the growing political significance of Gen Z.