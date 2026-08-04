Centre Summons Meta's Public Policy Chief On August 5 Over PM Modi Post Row: Sources

The government aims to understand Meta's algorithm for post reach and visibility. This follows complaints about anti-government posts receiving greater traction on their platforms.
Centre Summons Meta's Public Policy Chief, Instagram Official On August 5 Over PM Modi Post Row: Sources
Sources said the Centre has summoned Meta's Joel Kaplan and an Instagram official over its algorithm and PM Modi post row. The IT panel sought Zuckerberg's apology.
- Government summoned Meta officials to understand algorithm functions.
- Summon follows complaints, seeks Meta apology for PM's post.
- Parliamentary committee recommended Zuckerberg apologize; Meta risks safe harbor.
The Central government has summoned Meta's Head of Public Policy, Joel Kaplan, along with a technical official from Instagram, for a meeting on August 5, sources told ABP News.
According to sources, the government wants to understand how Meta's algorithm functions and the parameters it uses to determine the reach and visibility of posts on its platforms.
The move comes after the government reportedly received multiple complaints alleging that anti-government posts receive greater reach and traction on Meta's platforms.
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Sources said the Centre is also seeking a written explanation from Meta and other technology companies regarding the alleged technical glitch linked to the controversy.
According to sources, the government may also ask Meta to issue a written apology over the removal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's post.
The Parliamentary Standing Committee on IT today met representatives of social media giants including Google, Meta and YouTube and top officials from the Union Home Ministry and MeitY to discuss social media regulation.
'Zuckerberg Must Apologise': Nishikant Dubey
During the meeting, a senior BJP MP asked Meta who would take responsibility for removing the prime minister's video, people familiar with the matter said.
In the video, PM Modi had addressed young people and promised a severe crackdown to stop exam paper leaks.
Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology Chairman and BJP MP Dr Nishikant Dubey on Monday said the panel has recommended that Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg apologise over the temporary removal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's content from Meta platforms. He added that if no apology is issued, the company should lose its safe harbour protection under Section 79 of the Information Technology Act.
'PM's Content Was Removed for Five Hours'
Dubey further alleged that Meta India removed content related to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming the company later acknowledged that it remained unavailable for nearly five hours.
"This is not the first time Meta India has done this. If you recall, Mark Zuckerberg made a statement about the 2024 elections in January and later apologised. This shows an intent to destabilise the country. When content featuring the Prime Minister of India can be removed, and the company itself admits it was unavailable for five hours—from 12.30 am to 5 am—it becomes a very serious matter," he said.
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The BJP MP said the parliamentary committee had made two key recommendations: that Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg issue an apology, and that the company's safe harbour protection under Section 79 be withdrawn if he fails to do so.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why did the Central government summon Meta officials for a meeting?
What specific incident led to concerns about Meta's content moderation?
The removal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's video led to concerns. It addressed youth about exam paper leaks and was unavailable on Meta platforms for about five hours.
What has the Parliamentary Standing Committee recommended regarding Meta?
The committee recommended Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg apologize for removing PM Modi's content. If he doesn't, they suggest withdrawing Meta's Section 79 safe harbor protection.