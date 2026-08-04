Centre Summons Meta's Public Policy Chief On August 5 Over PM Modi Post Row: Sources

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Government summoned Meta officials to understand algorithm functions.

Summon follows complaints, seeks Meta apology for PM's post.

Parliamentary committee recommended Zuckerberg apologize; Meta risks safe harbor.

The Central government has summoned Meta's Head of Public Policy, Joel Kaplan, along with a technical official from Instagram, for a meeting on August 5, sources told ABP News.

According to sources, the government wants to understand how Meta's algorithm functions and the parameters it uses to determine the reach and visibility of posts on its platforms.

The move comes after the government reportedly received multiple complaints alleging that anti-government posts receive greater reach and traction on Meta's platforms.

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Sources said the Centre is also seeking a written explanation from Meta and other technology companies regarding the alleged technical glitch linked to the controversy.

According to sources, the government may also ask Meta to issue a written apology over the removal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's post.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on IT today met representatives of social media giants including Google, Meta and YouTube and top officials from the Union Home Ministry and MeitY to discuss social media regulation.

'Zuckerberg Must Apologise': Nishikant Dubey

During the meeting, a senior BJP MP asked Meta who would take responsibility for removing the prime minister's video, people familiar with the matter said.

In the video, PM Modi had addressed young people and promised a severe crackdown to stop exam paper leaks.

Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology Chairman and BJP MP Dr Nishikant Dubey on Monday said the panel has recommended that Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg apologise over the temporary removal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's content from Meta platforms. He added that if no apology is issued, the company should lose its safe harbour protection under Section 79 of the Information Technology Act.

'PM's Content Was Removed for Five Hours'

Dubey further alleged that Meta India removed content related to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming the company later acknowledged that it remained unavailable for nearly five hours.

"This is not the first time Meta India has done this. If you recall, Mark Zuckerberg made a statement about the 2024 elections in January and later apologised. This shows an intent to destabilise the country. When content featuring the Prime Minister of India can be removed, and the company itself admits it was unavailable for five hours—from 12.30 am to 5 am—it becomes a very serious matter," he said.

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The BJP MP said the parliamentary committee had made two key recommendations: that Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg issue an apology, and that the company's safe harbour protection under Section 79 be withdrawn if he fails to do so.