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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesMrunal Thakur Loses Cool At Paparazzi, Bodyguards Allegedly Snatch Phones

Mrunal Thakur Loses Cool At Paparazzi, Bodyguards Allegedly Snatch Phones

Mrunal Thakur allegedly confronted paparazzi after a late-night family outing, with reports claiming her security seized photographers' phones and deleted photos, sparking debate online.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 04 Aug 2026 03:46 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Actress expressed disappointment, reigniting celebrity privacy debate.

Actress Mrunal Thakur has found herself at the centre of controversy after an alleged altercation with paparazzi outside her residence following a late-night family outing. Videos and reports of the incident have gone viral on social media, sparking debate over celebrity privacy and the limits of paparazzi culture. According to reports, the actress was photographed after returning from a dinner outing with her family, which reportedly followed a movie outing.

Late-Night Paparazzi Encounter Turns Heated

The incident is said to have taken place at around 11:30 pm on August 3, when photographers spotted Mrunal Thakur outside a restaurant before following her to her residence. While the actress has often been photographed by the media in the past, the late-night timing of this encounter reportedly left her upset.

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As photographers continued clicking pictures, the situation allegedly escalated. Reports claim that members of Mrunal's security team took the phones of two paparazzi who were recording videos. The confrontation reportedly attracted the attention of local residents, who gathered at the scene.

Photos Allegedly Deleted After Two-Hour Standoff

According to reports, nearly two hours later, Mrunal Thakur came downstairs and the photos and videos captured during the incident were allegedly deleted from the photographers' phones.

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The actress reportedly expressed her disappointment to the paparazzi, telling them, "I'm very disappointed with you all," before leaving the spot.

Neither Mrunal Thakur nor her team has issued an official statement regarding the incident so far.

Mrunal Thakur On AI Deepfakes

In a post on X, the actor urged people to tag accounts in the comments of her tweet who harass people by altering their images using AI. "Let’s build a little Hall of Fame for the internet’s finest minds. Girls and boys, if you spot an account harassing anyone or sharing AI-generated or non-consensual intimate images, tag it below. Documentation is a beautiful thing."

The episode has once again reignited the conversation around celebrities' right to privacy. Earlier, actress Mouni Roy had also spoken about paparazzi culture, stating that she neither invites photographers nor feels the need for their presence.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the resolution regarding the captured media?

After a nearly two-hour standoff, Mrunal Thakur came downstairs, and the photos and videos captured by the paparazzi were allegedly deleted from their phones.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 04 Aug 2026 03:46 PM (IST)
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