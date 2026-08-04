Hrithik Roshan's Net Worth Jumps 30,900% In 20 Years; Becomes Bollywood's Second Richest Actor

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom He commands high film fees and possesses luxury real estate assets.

Hrithik Roshan is celebrated not only for his acting, dancing and screen presence but also for building one of the largest personal fortunes in the Hindi film industry. Over the past two decades, the actor's reported net worth has grown from around Rs 10 crore to an estimated Rs 3,100 crore, making him one of Bollywood's wealthiest stars. Beyond blockbuster films, Hrithik has diversified his income through entrepreneurship, brand endorsements and strategic investments, helping him create a business empire alongside his successful acting career.

Hrithik Roshan's Net Worth Jumps 30,900% In 20 Years

Hrithik Roshan's association with cinema began at an early age. Born into the Roshan film family, he learned the craft under the guidance of his father, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, while his maternal grandfather J Om Prakash was a respected producer-director.

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After appearing as a child actor, Hrithik made his lead debut with Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai in 2000 alongside Ameesha Patel. Directed by Rakesh Roshan, the film became a blockbuster and won 92 awards across various categories, earning a place in the Guinness World Records.

He went on to establish himself as one of Hindi cinema's biggest stars with films including Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Koi... Mil Gaya, Krrish, Dhoom 2, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Agneepath, Krrish 3, Bang Bang, Super 30 and War.

According to a report by Koimoi, Hrithik's reported net worth stood at around Rs 10 crore in 2006. It reportedly rose to Rs 300 crore by 2012, Rs 600 crore in 2015, Rs 2,100 crore in 2019 and has now reached approximately Rs 3,100 crore. This represents a 310-fold increase, or around 30,900 per cent, over two decades.

The actor has also seen a dramatic rise in his remuneration. While he reportedly charged around Rs 2.5 crore per film early in his career, he is now said to command between Rs 85 crore and Rs 100 crore for a project. Reports suggest he received around Rs 100 crore for War 2.

HRX, Investments And Luxury Assets Drive His Wealth

A significant portion of Hrithik Roshan's fortune comes from businesses outside cinema. In 2013, he launched the fitness and lifestyle brand HRX in partnership with Myntra. Reports estimate the brand is now valued at around Rs 7,300 crore and generates annual revenues of nearly Rs 1,000 crore.

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The actor has also invested in companies such as Curefoods and Cult.fit, along with real estate ventures, further strengthening his financial portfolio.

Hrithik's property portfolio includes a luxurious Sky Villa in Mumbai's Juhu, reportedly worth around Rs 100 crore, and a farmhouse in Lonavala valued at approximately Rs 33 crore.

Brand endorsements also contribute significantly to his earnings. Hrithik endorses leading brands including Rado, Zomato, Mountain Dew, Gera Developments, Rakesh Masala Foods and Myntra. Reports suggest he charges between Rs 10 crore and Rs 12 crore per endorsement, earning an estimated Rs 70 crore to Rs 80 crore annually through advertising deals.

On the professional front, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in War 2. The actor is now preparing to direct the next instalment of his superhero franchise, Krrish 4.