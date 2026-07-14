Food Vlogger Reviews Chole, Samosa At Sonam Wangchuk’s Hunger Strike Site; Faces Backlash

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Food vlogger Aayush Sapra reviewed protest food, mocking Sonam Wangchuk.

Sapra joked about Wangchuk's hunger while eating near the site.

Social media widely criticized Sapra's insensitive video and mocking behavior.

Wangchuk's hunger strike protests education issues, deteriorating his health.

Food vlogger Aayush Sapra has been facing the wrath of the Internet left, right and centre after posting a video reviewing food available at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, where Sonam Wangchuk is on an indefinite hunger strike. In the now-viral video, Sapra is seen tasting chole and samosas while repeatedly mocking Wangchuk.

Vlogger Reviews Food At Sonam Wangchuk’s Protest Site

The video opens to show Sapra holding a plate of chole and introducing the segment. “So you guys asked for a food review at the CJP protest, and here I am. We have chole ki sabzi. The rotis are over because there’s a lot of demand. Sonam Ji is hungry, while everyone else is eating with a full stomach. That’s why there are no rotis left,” he says.

He then tastes chole and praises it. “The chole are very tasty. To be honest… so good. If puris were available, I wouldn’t have stopped before eating 10-15 of them with chole,” he adds.

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The video also shows volunteers displaying a bottle labelled “Cockroach Water.” Sapra then asks someone at the protest site what is on the menu. “You get everything here - samosa, rajma, chawal, roti, sabzi. It’s like a buffet,” one of the people at the stall tells him.

He later moves on to reviewing the samosa, repeatedly asking for red chutney before joking with people standing in line that “a protest isn’t complete without red chutney”.

What drew the strongest criticism, however, were his remarks about eating the samosa next to Sonam Wangchuk, who is currently on day 17th of his hunger strike. “We’ll eat samosa next to Sonam Bhaiya. I’ll go there… He hasn’t eaten for 14 days. Then only the real food review will happen,” he says.

Although Sapra never approached Wangchuk, he continued making jokes about him while eating. “Let’s eat the samosa. It looks good. Let me show it to Sonam… It’s delicious. You’re missing a lot,” he says in the video.

This guy Aayush Sapra is the most bakch0d food vlogger I've ever seen man he's literally reviewing the food at the same protest where Sonam Wangchuk is doing hunger strike 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/yfZoLMP5Oo — Dhillon (@sehajdhillon_) July 14, 2026

How Did Social Media Users React?

The video quickly sparked outrage, with many users accusing the influencer of being insensitive and of mocking someone on a prolonged hunger strike.

“How insensitive and immoral is that. Let karma play its role,” wrote one user.

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“I’m always astonished at how completely devoid of empathy some people can be,” another commented.

“Is he for real?” asked a third.

“Pathetic and shameful. I don’t know how low these content creators can go for content,” read another comment.

Sonam Wangchuk Hunger Strike

Sonam Wangchuk began his indefinite hunger strike on June 28 at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi in solidarity with the youth-led Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities and paper leaks in competitive examinations.

His health continues to deteriorate. On Day 17 of the fast, Wangchuk had lost 8.5 kg since beginning the protest. His blood pressure was recorded at 109/70 mm Hg, while his blood sugar level dropped to 67 mg/dL on Monday.