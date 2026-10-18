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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesNeeti Mohan's Father Passes Away, Singer Shares A Moving Tribute

Neeti Mohan's Father Passes Away, Singer Shares A Moving Tribute

Singer Neeti Mohan mourns her father Brij Mohan Sharma, who died on October 15, 2026, and shares an emotional tribute on Instagram.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 18 Oct 2026 12:16 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Singer Neeti Mohan's father, Brij Mohan Sharma, passed away.
  • Neeti shared emotional tribute, remembering his kindness and wisdom.
  • Celebrities offered condolences; he was a government officer, writer.

Singer Neeti Mohan is mourning the loss of her father, Brij Mohan Sharma, who passed away on October 15, 2026. The playback singer shared the heartbreaking news on social media, paying tribute to the man she described as her family’s guiding light and strongest pillar.

In an emotional Instagram post, Neeti remembered her father for his kindness, wisdom and unconditional love. She also reflected on the lasting impact of his teachings and the memories he leaves behind.

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Neeti Mohan Remembers Father Brij Mohan Sharma In Emotional Post

Sharing a photograph of her father, Neeti announced his death and remembered him as a loving husband, a devoted father and a constant source of strength for the family.

“With profound grief and a heavy heart, we regret to share the sad demise of our beloved father, Mr Brij Mohan Sharma who left for his heavenly abode on 15.10.2026. A loving husband and a father, a guiding light, and the pillar of our family. His wisdom, kindness, values, and unconditional love will forever remain in our hearts. Though he is no longer with us, his blessings, teachings, and beautiful memories will continue to guide us throughout our lives.”

She added, “His absence has left a void that can never be filled, but his love will live on in our hearts forever. May his noble soul rest in eternal peace. We will miss you Papa”.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by NEETI MOHAN (@neetimohan18)

Maniesh Paul, Neha Dhupia Offer Condolences

Several celebrities expressed their support for Neeti and her family in the comments section of her post. Actor and television host Maniesh Paul wrote, “Om Shanti.” Actress Neha Dhupia also offered her condolences, commenting, “Neeti my love and strength to you and the entire family.”

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Kolkata Durga Puja Stampede That Killed 19, Calls It ‘Very Unfortunate’

Who Was Brij Mohan Sharma?

Brij Mohan Sharma worked as a government officer and was also a writer. His daughters, Neeti, Shakti, Mukti and Kriti Mohan, looked up to him as a guiding force and a source of unwavering support.

Neeti Mohan is a well-known Indian playback singer who has lent her voice to several popular Bollywood tracks. Her best-known songs include Jiya Re from Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Ishq Wala Love from Student of the Year, Tune Maari Entriyaan from Gunday, Sapna Jahan from Brothers, Sau Aasmaan from Baar Baar Dekho, Nainowale Ne from Padmaavat, Meri Jaan from Gangubai Kathiawadi and First Class from Kalank.

(With inputs from IANS)

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who recently passed away, prompting Neeti Mohan's social media post?

Neeti Mohan's father, Brij Mohan Sharma, passed away on October 15, 2026. She described him as her family's guiding light and strongest pillar.

When did Neeti Mohan's father, Brij Mohan Sharma, pass away?

Brij Mohan Sharma passed away on October 15, 2026. Neeti Mohan shared the heartbreaking news and a tribute on social media.

What was Brij Mohan Sharma's profession?

Brij Mohan Sharma worked as a government officer. He was also a writer.

How did Neeti Mohan pay tribute to her late father?

She shared an emotional Instagram post, remembering him for his kindness, wisdom, and unconditional love. She stated that his blessings, teachings, and memories will continue to guide them.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 18 Oct 2026 12:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
Shakti Mohan Neeti Mohan Mukti Mohan Brij Mohan Sharma Neeti Mohan Father
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