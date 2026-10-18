Neeti Mohan's Father Passes Away, Singer Shares A Moving Tribute

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Singer Neeti Mohan's father, Brij Mohan Sharma, passed away.

Neeti shared emotional tribute, remembering his kindness and wisdom.

Celebrities offered condolences; he was a government officer, writer.

Singer Neeti Mohan is mourning the loss of her father, Brij Mohan Sharma, who passed away on October 15, 2026. The playback singer shared the heartbreaking news on social media, paying tribute to the man she described as her family’s guiding light and strongest pillar.

In an emotional Instagram post, Neeti remembered her father for his kindness, wisdom and unconditional love. She also reflected on the lasting impact of his teachings and the memories he leaves behind.

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Neeti Mohan Remembers Father Brij Mohan Sharma In Emotional Post

Sharing a photograph of her father, Neeti announced his death and remembered him as a loving husband, a devoted father and a constant source of strength for the family.

“With profound grief and a heavy heart, we regret to share the sad demise of our beloved father, Mr Brij Mohan Sharma who left for his heavenly abode on 15.10.2026. A loving husband and a father, a guiding light, and the pillar of our family. His wisdom, kindness, values, and unconditional love will forever remain in our hearts. Though he is no longer with us, his blessings, teachings, and beautiful memories will continue to guide us throughout our lives.”

She added, “His absence has left a void that can never be filled, but his love will live on in our hearts forever. May his noble soul rest in eternal peace. We will miss you Papa”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NEETI MOHAN (@neetimohan18)

Maniesh Paul, Neha Dhupia Offer Condolences

Several celebrities expressed their support for Neeti and her family in the comments section of her post. Actor and television host Maniesh Paul wrote, “Om Shanti.” Actress Neha Dhupia also offered her condolences, commenting, “Neeti my love and strength to you and the entire family.”

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Who Was Brij Mohan Sharma?

Brij Mohan Sharma worked as a government officer and was also a writer. His daughters, Neeti, Shakti, Mukti and Kriti Mohan, looked up to him as a guiding force and a source of unwavering support.

Neeti Mohan is a well-known Indian playback singer who has lent her voice to several popular Bollywood tracks. Her best-known songs include Jiya Re from Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Ishq Wala Love from Student of the Year, Tune Maari Entriyaan from Gunday, Sapna Jahan from Brothers, Sau Aasmaan from Baar Baar Dekho, Nainowale Ne from Padmaavat, Meri Jaan from Gangubai Kathiawadi and First Class from Kalank.

(With inputs from IANS)