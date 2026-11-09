Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi's air pollution surged following widespread Diwali firecrackers.

PM10 levels exceeded 3,000 in multiple areas overnight.

Official app did not display critical peak pollution readings.

Delhi witnessed widespread firecracker celebrations on Diwali night, resulting in a sharp rise in air pollution across the national capital. The extent of the pollution was visible in the city’s skies on Sunday morning, with a thick blanket of smog reducing visibility in several areas.

An exclusive ABP News investigation has found that PM10 levels in several parts of Delhi crossed 3,000, 2,000 and 1,000 between 11 pm and 5 am after firecrackers were burst during Diwali celebrations.

The investigation also found that the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), under the Union government, did not display the peak pollution readings recorded during these hours on its SAMEER app. Instead, the app showed data from later hours, when PM10 levels had dropped below 500.

PM10 Levels Cross 3,000 In Several Delhi Areas

According to data from the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), PM10 levels in Anand Vihar crossed 3,000 at midnight and peaked at 3,490 at 2 am.

At Mandir Marg in Lutyens’ Delhi, PM10 levels crossed 2,000 at 2 am, reaching 2,506, before climbing to a peak of 3,124 at 4 am.

The readings from other locations were also alarming:

Anand Vihar: PM10 levels peaked at 3,490 at 2 am.

PM10 levels peaked at 3,490 at 2 am. Mandir Marg: PM10 levels reached 2,506 at 2 am and peaked at 3,124 at 4 am.

PM10 levels reached 2,506 at 2 am and peaked at 3,124 at 4 am. Patparganj: The level stood at 2,889 at midnight.

The level stood at 2,889 at midnight. Najafgarh: PM10 levels peaked at 2,059 at 2 am.

PM10 levels peaked at 2,059 at 2 am. Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium: The level reached 1,900 at 2 am.

The level reached 1,900 at 2 am. Sonia Vihar: PM10 levels peaked at 1,700 between midnight and 3 am.

PM10 levels peaked at 1,700 between midnight and 3 am. Vivek Vihar: The level reached 1,185 at midnight and 2 am.

Delhi Records AQI Of 368, 15 Stations Report Severe Pollution

At 8:30 am on Sunday, Delhi’s average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 368, placing it in the ‘very poor’ category.

Data from 54 of the 59 operational AQI monitoring stations showed that 15 stations had recorded AQI levels above 400, falling in the ‘severe’ category, at 8 am.

At 35 monitoring stations, the AQI was above 300, placing them in the ‘very poor’ category. Only four stations — Delhi Cantonment, IGNOU, Maidan Garhi and Aurobindo Marg — recorded AQI levels in the ‘poor’ category, above 250.

Visuals from Akshardham in Delhi at 8 am showed the temple surrounded by a thick layer of toxic smog. Visibility had dropped to just 50 metres, making the temple barely visible.

Why Did Delhi’s PM10 Levels Surge After Diwali?

Environmental expert Dr Manu Singh attributed the sharp rise in PM10 levels to several factors, including stagnant winds in the national capital even before Diwali, firecrackers being burst beyond the permitted time despite the Supreme Court’s order, and stubble burning in neighbouring states.

ABP News Investigation Flags Missing Peak Data On CPCB’s SAMEER App

While the DPCC’s monitoring stations recorded peak PM10 levels crossing 3,000, 2,000 and 1,000 in several parts of Delhi, the CPCB’s SAMEER app did not display the corresponding readings from these monitoring stations during the peak pollution hours.

An examination of the data from Mandir Marg, Anand Vihar and Patparganj revealed gaps in the readings displayed on the CPCB app.

At Mandir Marg, the DPCC graph showed that PM10 levels had reached 3,124 at 4 am. However, the SAMEER app did not display any PM10 data from the DPCC monitoring station between 11 pm and 5 am. Instead, after showing the 10 pm reading, the app directly displayed the 6 am reading.

A similar gap was found in the data for Anand Vihar. The SAMEER app did not show PM10 readings between 10 pm and 2 am, when the level peaked at 3,490 at 2 am. After displaying the 9 pm reading, the app directly showed the 3 am reading, when PM10 levels had dropped to 438.

At Patparganj, the DPCC data showed that PM10 levels stood at 2,889 at midnight. However, the CPCB app did not display readings between 9 pm and 5 am. After showing the 8 pm reading, it directly displayed the 6 am reading, when the PM10 level was 394.

Environmental experts have questioned why the CPCB’s app did not display the peak readings recorded by DPCC monitoring stations. They have also raised concerns over whether authorities are prioritising social media management over public health during severe pollution episodes.

DPCC Releases Hourly Data Showing Extreme Pollution Levels

The DPCC also updated its data on Sunday, releasing PM10 readings that showed levels crossing 1,000, 2,000 and 3,000 in several parts of Delhi.

Before the update at 1 pm, the highest PM10 reading displayed by the committee had been 995. The release of hourly data later brought the extent of the previous night’s pollution to light.

What Are PM10 Levels And How Do They Affect Health?

PM10 is one of the key pollutants used to assess air quality. The overall AQI takes into account eight pollutants: PM10, PM2.5, nitrogen dioxide (NO₂), sulphur dioxide (SO₂), carbon monoxide (CO), ozone (O₃), ammonia (NH₃) and lead (Pb). PM10 and PM2.5 sub-indices play a major role in determining the overall AQI.

PM10 refers to particulate matter with a diameter of 10 micrometres or less. These particles can enter the nose and throat when inhaled and reach the lungs, potentially causing serious health problems.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the 24-hour guideline limit for PM10 is 45, while the CPCB's prescribed 24-hour limit is 100.

The PM10 levels recorded in Delhi during the peak hours on Diwali night were between 26 and 77 times the WHO guideline level and 11 to 34 times the CPCB limit.