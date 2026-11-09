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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities'AQI Is Hazardous': Bhumi Pednekar Raises Alarm Over Post-Diwali Pollution

'AQI Is Hazardous': Bhumi Pednekar Raises Alarm Over Post-Diwali Pollution

Bhumi Pednekar flags hazardous AQI and post-Diwali pollution, warning about the risks firecrackers pose to children, older people and animals.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 09 Nov 2026 03:47 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Bhumi Pednekar highlights Diwali firecracker pollution's health risks.
  • Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow reported severe post-Diwali air quality.
  • Vulnerable groups affected; GRAP Stage III measures continue.

Actor Bhumi Pednekar has raised concerns over worsening air quality following Diwali celebrations, highlighting the health risks posed by firecracker pollution. As several cities report deteriorating air quality, she urged people to consider the impact of celebrations on children, older people, those with respiratory conditions and animals.

Delhi has been among the worst-affected areas, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching the 'severe' category in several locations. Mumbai has also recorded poor air quality in multiple neighbourhoods, while parts of Lucknow woke up to hazy conditions under a thick layer of smog.

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Bhumi Pednekar Talks About Health Risks Of Firecracker Pollution

On Monday morning, November 9, Bhumi shared an Instagram post reflecting on the environmental impact of Diwali celebrations. She noted that the festival is associated with light, love, family and fresh beginnings, but is often followed by polluted air, firecracker waste, noise and frightened animals.

Her post read, "Diwali is a festival of light, love, family and new beginnings. But every year, along with the celebrations, comes a familiar aftermath: polluted air, firecracker waste, noise and frightened animals. Firecrackers release fine particulate matter and other pollutants that add to an already challenging air-quality situation. And the impact isn’t experienced equally. Children, older people, those with respiratory conditions and animals are particularly vulnerable.This year, let’s make a choice that allows everyone including the ones who cannot speak for themselves to enjoy the festival."

The actor also expressed disappointment over people continuing to burst firecrackers late into the night. Around 3 am, she shared another Instagram story, calling attention to reports of fires, hazardous air quality and waste on roads.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhumi Satish Pednekkar (@bhumisatishpednekkar)

"Houses have caught fire, The AQI is hazardous, Roads are full of waste, Its 3 am and all I can hear are loud crackers. Our roads were full of people bursting crackers on them, Out in the open, even when it's not allowed. This is heartbreaking. @my bmc ®mumbaipolice,' Bhumi posted."

(Image Source: Instagram/@bhumisatishpednekkar)
(Image Source: Instagram/@bhumisatishpednekkar)

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Mumbai Records Poor AQI In Several Areas

Monitoring data showed elevated pollution levels across several parts of Mumbai. Kherwadi-Bandra East recorded an AQI of 264, followed by Sewri at 226, Ghatkopar at 221 and Chembur at 216.

Byculla registered an AQI of 193, while Mindspace-Malad West recorded 191 and Kandivali West 187. Worli stood at 148, whereas Kurla recorded a comparatively lower AQI of 96.

In Uttar Pradesh, a thick layer of smog covered Lucknow, with several areas waking up to hazy conditions.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), AQI readings are classified as follows:

  • 0–50: Good
  • 51–100: Satisfactory
  • 101–200: Moderate
  • 201–300: Poor
  • 301–400: Very Poor
  • 401–500: Severe

GRAP Stage III Measures Remain In Force

Meanwhile, Stage III measures remain in force following the Commission for Air Quality Management's (CAQM) decision. Existing restrictions will continue, along with additional pollution-control measures, stricter enforcement and directions to concerned agencies to prevent further deterioration in air quality.

The emergency action plan covers Delhi and adjoining districts of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. Authorities invoke these measures as a precaution based on weather and pollution forecasts from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM). This allows restrictions to be implemented before citywide AQI levels reach the 'severe' category.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What concerns did actor Bhumi Pednekar raise after Diwali?

Bhumi Pednekar expressed concern over worsening air quality due to firecracker pollution following Diwali. She highlighted the health risks for vulnerable groups and animals.

Which cities were particularly affected by poor air quality after Diwali?

Delhi reported 'severe' AQI, while Mumbai recorded poor air quality in multiple neighborhoods. Lucknow also experienced hazy conditions and thick smog.

Who is most vulnerable to firecracker pollution, according to Bhumi Pednekar?

Children, older people, individuals with respiratory conditions, and animals are particularly vulnerable. The impact of pollutants isn't experienced equally across all groups.

What are the GRAP Stage III measures and why are they in force?

GRAP Stage III measures involve restrictions and additional pollution-control steps. They are in force to prevent further deterioration of air quality and cover Delhi and surrounding districts.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 09 Nov 2026 03:47 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bhumi Pednekar Diwali Air Pollution AQI Post-Diwali Pollution
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