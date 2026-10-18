Tej Pratap Yadav, Mallika Sherawat Reunite In Patna After 'Bhojpuri Bawaal'; Video Goes Viral

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actress Mallika Sherawat visited Tej Pratap Yadav's family in Patna.

Tej Pratap shared video, praised Mallika's warm family interaction.

They previously appeared together on reality show Bhojpuri Bawaal.

Actress Mallika Sherawat recently reunited with politician Tej Pratap Yadav in Patna following their appearance on Bhojpuri Bawaal. The actress met his parents and other family members during her visit to the city. Tej Pratap shared a video of their meeting on social media, showing the actress chatting with his family at their home. Mallika was in Patna to attend a Dandiya night event.

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Tej Pratap Yadav Shares Video Of Mallika Sherawat's Visit

Tej Pratap revealed that Mallika had expressed a wish to meet his family while she was in Patna. Recalling their earlier meeting at a Jio event, he described the latest gathering as a special occasion for him and his family.

In his social media post, Tej Pratap praised the actress for taking the time to visit his home and meet his parents and sisters. He also expressed happiness at introducing her to his family.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tej Pratap Yadav (@ty_vlog_)

Tej Pratap Praises Mallika Sherawat's Warm Nature

Tej Pratap also complimented Mallika’s friendly manner and the respect she showed towards his family. He said the meeting had left them with happy memories and thanked the actress for spending time with them.

In the video, Mallika can be seen sitting with Tej Pratap’s family and chatting with them. Dressed in red, she also appears to speak to someone over a video call.

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Mallika Sherawat, Tej Pratap Yadav's Reunion After 'Bhojpuri Bawaal'

Mallika and Tej Pratap previously appeared together on the reality show Bhojpuri Bawaal, where their playful interactions caught viewers’ attention. The two were seen practising yoga together, with Mallika guiding Tej Pratap through different asanas.

They also shared a meal during the show and spent time getting to know each other. In another light-hearted moment, Tej Pratap read Mallika’s palm and predicted a bright future for her.