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English NewsEntertainmentOTTBigg Boss 20: Love Gill Ties Rakhi To Scout OP Amid Questions Over Their Close Bond | WATCH

Bigg Boss 20: Love Gill Ties Rakhi To Scout OP Amid Questions Over Their Close Bond | WATCH

Love Gill ties a Rakhi to Scout OP in the Bigg Boss 20 Diwali episode, gifts him a Punjabi lohi, and shares an emotional message.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 09 Nov 2026 02:35 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Love Gill tied Rakhi to Scout, affirming trust.
  • Love gave lohi; Scout gifted her shoes.
  • Their closeness faced scrutiny despite claimed sibling bond.
  • Hosts and Scout's girlfriend questioned their relationship.

The Diwali special episode of Bigg Boss 20 brought an emotional moment between Love Gill and Scout OP. The two of them exchanged gifts and marked their bond with a Rakhi ceremony. Love tied a Rakhi on Scout's wrist and made it clear that she trusts him, despite the questions and speculation surrounding their closeness inside the house. Her gesture offered a clear message about how she views their relationship.

ALSO READ: ‘Aapne Aurat Pakad Li’: Qazi Touqeer Accuses Manish Goel Of Touching Him Inappropriately On Bigg Boss 20

Love Gill Ties Rakhi To Scout OP, Gifts Him Punjabi Lohi

During the celebrations, Love tied a Rakhi bracelet on Scout's wrist and expressed her faith in him. Addressing the discussions about their friendship, she said, “Duniya chahe jo kuch kahe, mujhe sab kuch pata hai tere baare mai, hum logon ki soch nahi badal sakte. Mujhe tujh par yakeen hai and I'm so proud of you.”

She also gave Scout a Punjabi lohi, explaining that it is traditionally used in Punjab for comfort. Love said, “Ye lohi hai, Punjab mai ise comfort ki tarah use kiya jata hai. Jitna comfort iss ghar mai tune mujhe diya hai, koyi nahi de sakta.”

She further stood by him, adding, “Tu clean hai, kisi ki majaal nahi koyi tujhpar daag laga sake.”

Scout, meanwhile, completed the exchange by giving Love a pair of shoes. He recalled that she had liked a particular pair of his, saying, “Isko ek shoe pasand aaya tha mera...uska design bahut pasand aaya tha.” He then gifted the shoes to her.

ALSO READ: ‘Ramayana Is Not A Devotional Film’: Ram Gopal Varma Reviews Ranbir Kapoor, Yash’s Film

Scout OP, Love Gill's Bond Has Faced Questions 

Love and Scout's friendship has been one of the most discussed relationships on Bigg Boss 20. Although both have maintained that they share a brother-sister bond, their closeness has repeatedly attracted attention and criticism on social media, particularly because Scout is dating Kaashvi Hiranandani.

Their equation has also been questioned by host Salman Khan and Rohit Shetty during the show. Kaashvi appeared on a previous Weekend Ka Vaar episode, where she confronted Love over her closeness with Scout and asked him to distance himself from her.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What significant event occurred between Love Gill and Scout OP on the Bigg Boss 20 Diwali episode?

Love Gill tied a Rakhi on Scout OP's wrist, signifying her trust and a brother-sister bond, despite ongoing speculation about their closeness. She also gifted him a Punjabi lohi.

What gifts did Love Gill and Scout OP exchange during the Diwali celebration?

Love Gill gifted Scout OP a Rakhi and a Punjabi lohi, explaining its use for comfort. In return, Scout OP gave Love Gill a pair of shoes that she had previously admired.

How did Love Gill characterize her bond with Scout OP during the Rakhi ceremony?

Love Gill clarified that she trusts Scout OP and views their relationship as a genuine brother-sister bond. She stated she was proud of him and believed he was 'clean' amidst criticism.

Why has the bond between Love Gill and Scout OP drawn criticism?

Their closeness has been questioned by social media, show hosts like Salman Khan, and Scout's girlfriend, Kaashvi Hiranandani, despite both maintaining it's a brother-sister bond.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 09 Nov 2026 02:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kaashvi Hiranandani Bigg Boss 20 Love Gill Scout OP Tanmay Singh
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