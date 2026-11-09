Bigg Boss 20: Love Gill Ties Rakhi To Scout OP Amid Questions Over Their Close Bond | WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Love Gill tied Rakhi to Scout, affirming trust.

Love gave lohi; Scout gifted her shoes.

Their closeness faced scrutiny despite claimed sibling bond.

Hosts and Scout's girlfriend questioned their relationship.

The Diwali special episode of Bigg Boss 20 brought an emotional moment between Love Gill and Scout OP. The two of them exchanged gifts and marked their bond with a Rakhi ceremony. Love tied a Rakhi on Scout's wrist and made it clear that she trusts him, despite the questions and speculation surrounding their closeness inside the house. Her gesture offered a clear message about how she views their relationship.

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Love Gill Ties Rakhi To Scout OP, Gifts Him Punjabi Lohi

During the celebrations, Love tied a Rakhi bracelet on Scout's wrist and expressed her faith in him. Addressing the discussions about their friendship, she said, “Duniya chahe jo kuch kahe, mujhe sab kuch pata hai tere baare mai, hum logon ki soch nahi badal sakte. Mujhe tujh par yakeen hai and I'm so proud of you.”

Today #ScoutOP and #LuvGill proved everyone wrong including me also that their bond was genuine bhai - behn bond which was misinterpreted and biased with narrative by everyone. After tying rakhi which is very big thing in "Hindu Religion " has shut down all the haters and Narrative paddlers. #BiggBoss20 #BB20 — rntx_silverstone (@Silverston10823) November 8, 2026

She also gave Scout a Punjabi lohi, explaining that it is traditionally used in Punjab for comfort. Love said, “Ye lohi hai, Punjab mai ise comfort ki tarah use kiya jata hai. Jitna comfort iss ghar mai tune mujhe diya hai, koyi nahi de sakta.”

She further stood by him, adding, “Tu clean hai, kisi ki majaal nahi koyi tujhpar daag laga sake.”

Scout, meanwhile, completed the exchange by giving Love a pair of shoes. He recalled that she had liked a particular pair of his, saying, “Isko ek shoe pasand aaya tha mera...uska design bahut pasand aaya tha.” He then gifted the shoes to her.

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Scout OP, Love Gill's Bond Has Faced Questions

Love and Scout's friendship has been one of the most discussed relationships on Bigg Boss 20. Although both have maintained that they share a brother-sister bond, their closeness has repeatedly attracted attention and criticism on social media, particularly because Scout is dating Kaashvi Hiranandani.

Their equation has also been questioned by host Salman Khan and Rohit Shetty during the show. Kaashvi appeared on a previous Weekend Ka Vaar episode, where she confronted Love over her closeness with Scout and asked him to distance himself from her.