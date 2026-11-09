Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom False video showed fire at Farah Khan's home.

She clarified footage was under-construction building, not hers.

Khan criticized online portal for irresponsible clickbait news.

Farah Khan took to Instagram on Monday to set the record straight after a video claiming to show a fire at her home on Diwali went viral on social media. The video, as expected, alarmed many of her followers, with several posting messages such as “hope they all are safe” out of concern for her and her family. The filmmaker has since confirmed the report was false and criticised the “online portal” that circulated it.

Farah Khan Pulls Up The Online Portal

It all started after an Instagram page shared a video of a fire breaking out in an under-construction building and superimposed Farah Khan’s picture on it. In the caption, the page wrote, “Fire breaks out at Farah Khan’s apartment, creating panic! Hope everyone is safe.”

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Farah shared the viral video on her Instagram Story and explained that the building seen burning in the footage was not where she lives.

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She wrote, “Online portals, please be responsible! This is an under-construction building. Clickbait can’t be everything!”





Her clarification brought relief to worried fans. Farah lives at Oberoi Sky Heights in Lokhandwala, Mumbai. She has recently renovated her bedroom.

Farah’s Vlogs Keep Winning Viewers

Farah’s YouTube vlogs have also been doing well, with audiences enjoying her humorous conversations, candid moments and visits to the homes of other celebrities. Her latest episode featured a trip to singer Shreya Ghoshal’s house.

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The filmmaker has also been in the news over a separate video showing a heated exchange between her and her cook, Dilip. In the now-viral video, Dilip is heard saying, “I have told you so many times.” Farah replies, “You will explain things to me?” Once she spots the camera, she asks those filming to stop.

Farah later responded to the buzz on Instagram and urged people to respect her and Dilip’s privacy. She also asked people not to form opinions without knowing the whole story.

The filmmaker will next collaborate with Shah Rukh Khan, who is busy with his upcoming film King. She said that the film’s script is ready and shooting is planned to begin in December this year. The two have delivered hits like Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om and Happy New Year together.