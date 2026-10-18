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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesKangana Ranaut Reacts To Kolkata Durga Puja Stampede That Killed 19, Calls It ‘Very Unfortunate’

Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Kolkata Durga Puja Stampede That Killed 19, Calls It ‘Very Unfortunate’

Kangana Ranaut expresses grief after 19 people are killed in the Kolkata Durga Puja stampede and urges caution at crowded festive gatherings.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 18 Oct 2026 10:30 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • BJP MP Kangana Ranaut grieved Kolkata Durga Puja stampede.
  • Tragedy claimed 19 lives, injured 25 people in Kolkata.
  • Ranaut urged caution at crowded venues for upcoming festivals.
  • Police detained 12; Bengal announced compensation for victims.

BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has expressed grief over the deadly stampede at a Durga Puja pandal in north Kolkata, where at least 19 people lost their lives and 25 others were injured. As the tragedy cast a shadow over the festive celebrations, the actor-turned-politician urged people to exercise caution at crowded venues, particularly with Dussehra and Diwali approaching.

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Kangana Ranaut Calls Kolkata Durga Puja Stampede 'Very Unfortunate'

Reacting to the incident, Kangana Ranaut described the tragedy as deeply distressing and spoke about the sorrow surrounding what is usually a period of celebration.

"This is a very unfortunate incident, and a stampede occurred there. I cannot express how the festive season, which is usually filled with celebrations everywhere, has now turned into a time of mourning for so many people."

She also offered condolences to those affected and appealed to the public to remain alert at crowded events.

"We extend our condolences to the affected families. We urge people to avoid visiting overcrowded places where pushing and shoving can occur, as more festivals are approaching, including Dussehra and Diwali," she added.

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19 Killed In Stampede At Kolkata Durga Puja Pandal

The stampede occurred at the Chorebagan Durga Puja pandal in north Kolkata on Saturday evening, during Maha Saptami celebrations. A surge in the crowd amid rainy conditions reportedly preceded the tragedy, leaving at least, 19 people dead and 25 injured.

Police detained 12 people, including members of the puja organising team, in connection with the incident. The West Bengal government also announced compensation and government jobs for the families of those who died.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What incident did BJP MP Kangana Ranaut comment on?

Kangana Ranaut expressed grief over a deadly stampede at a Durga Puja pandal in north Kolkata. The incident resulted in at least 19 deaths and 25 injuries.

What advice did Kangana Ranaut give after the Kolkata stampede?

She urged people to exercise caution and avoid overcrowded venues, especially with upcoming festivals like Dussehra and Diwali. She also offered condolences to affected families.

Where and when did the stampede occur?

The stampede happened at the Chorebagan Durga Puja pandal in north Kolkata on Saturday evening. It occurred during Maha Saptami celebrations amidst a crowd surge and rainy conditions.

What actions were taken following the Durga Puja stampede?

Police detained 12 people, including puja organizers, in connection with the incident. The West Bengal government also announced compensation and government jobs for the families of those who died.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 18 Oct 2026 10:30 AM (IST)
Tags :
KANGANA RANAUT Durga Puja 2026 KOLKATA Kolkata Durga Puja Stampede
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