Delhi Chokes On Post-Diwali Smog As AQI Crosses 400, Mumbai Wakes Up To Hazy Conditions

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Post-Diwali, Delhi's air quality turned 'severe', thick smog.

Numerous Delhi locations recorded 'severe' AQI exceeding 400.

Mumbai, Lucknow also reported hazy conditions and higher pollution.

Air pollution across Delhi worsened a day after Diwali, with several parts of the national capital recording Air Quality Index (AQI) levels in the 'severe' category on Monday morning. Thick smog and reduced visibility greeted residents in several neighbourhoods, raising concerns over the impact of post-festival pollution.

According to data released by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), multiple monitoring stations across the city recorded AQI readings above 400. The smog was particularly prominent around Inderlok, while several other areas also woke up to hazy conditions and deteriorating air quality.

Ghazipur recorded an AQI of 418, placing it in the 'severe' category, while the reading near Akshardham stood at 337, classified as 'very poor'.

Several Delhi Areas Record AQI Above 400

Burari Crossing registered the highest AQI at 441, followed by Vivek Vihar at 437 and Delhi Technological University (DTU) at 434. North Campus of Delhi University and Jahangirpuri both recorded an AQI of 433, while Rohini registered 430.

Other locations in the 'severe' category included Mundka at 417, Punjabi Bagh at 409, NIH Narela at 407 and ITO at 407.

Several other monitoring stations reported 'very poor' air quality. CRRI Mathura Road recorded an AQI of 396, followed by Aya Nagar at 386, Talkatora Garden at 384, NSUT Jaffarpur at 378, Lodhi Road at 370 and Mandir Marg at 369.

Wazirpur recorded an AQI of 365, while R K Puram registered 364. Badarpur and IHBAS Dilshad Garden both recorded 363, followed by Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range at 361.

Najafgarh recorded an AQI of 340, Anand Vihar 335, IMD Lodhi Road 323, Ashok Vihar 319 and Sri Aurobindo Marg 267. Data for IIT Delhi and Dwarka Sector 8 was unavailable.

#WATCH | Delhi: The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the area around RK Puram is at 364, categorised as 'Very Poor', as per the CPCB (Central Pollution Control Board). (Drone visuals from Sector 12, captured at 07.10 am) https://t.co/VFJmo5jwgJ — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2026

Mumbai Also Wakes Up To Hazy Conditions

Meanwhile, Mumbai also witnessed hazy conditions on Monday morning, with a thick blanket of smog covering areas around Kalanagar and Bandra. The city's overall AQI stood at 170, placing it in the 'moderate' category.

However, several parts of Mumbai recorded considerably higher pollution levels. Kherwadi-Bandra East registered an AQI of 264, followed by Sewri at 226, Ghatkopar at 221 and Chembur at 216.

Byculla recorded an AQI of 193, while Mindspace-Malad West registered 191 and Kandivali West 187. Worli recorded 148, while Kurla reported a relatively lower reading of 96.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the area around Bandra Reclamation is 231, categorised as 'Poor,' as per the CPCB (Central Pollution Control Board). (Visuals shot at 07:00 am) https://t.co/UYquDdxvuu — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2026

In Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow also woke up to hazy conditions, with a thick layer of smog covering several parts of the city.

What Do Different AQI Categories Mean?

According to the CPCB's classification, an AQI reading between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', while 51-100 falls under the 'satisfactory' category. Readings between 101 and 200 are classified as 'moderate'.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is categorised as 'poor', while readings between 301 and 400 fall under the 'very poor' category. Any reading between 401 and 500 is classified as 'severe'.