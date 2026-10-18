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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesComedian Accuses Abhishek Upmanyu, Urooj Ashfaq Of Harassment; Claims Shashwat Maheshwari Hacked Her Accounts

Comedian Accuses Abhishek Upmanyu, Urooj Ashfaq Of Harassment; Claims Shashwat Maheshwari Hacked Her Accounts

Comedian Neetu Bhardwaj makes allegations of harassment, hacked social media accounts and copied jokes, naming Abhishek Upmanyu, Urooj Ashfaq and Shashwat Maheshwari.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 18 Oct 2026 12:04 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Neetu Bhardwaj accused fellow comedians of harassment and hacking.
  • She alleged her original comedy material was copied by them.
  • Bhardwaj also reported a damaged laptop and cult allegations.

Comedian Neetu Bhardwaj has made a series of allegations against fellow comedians Abhishek Upmanyu and Urooj Ashfaq. She has claimed that she and her family have been followed in Mumbai and that her social media accounts were hacked. In a series of social media posts, she also accused Shashwat Maheshwari of accessing her accounts and alleged that her original comedy material had been copied. The allegations have been made publicly by Neetu Bhardwaj, ABP Live could not independently verify the allegations.

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Neetu Bhardwaj Accuses Abhishek Upmanyu, Urooj Ashfaq Of Harassment

In one of her posts, Bhardwaj referred to Upmanyu and Ashfaq as the “Mumbai comedy mafia” and claimed that she and her family felt unsafe. She alleged that their phones had been hacked, calls were being monitored and private information was being accessed. She also claimed that venues were being approached to prevent her from performing.

She wrote, "I am being followed everywhere by Mumbai comedy mafia of Upmanyu and Urooj and others. Me and my family are really unsafe. All our phones are hacked, all calls are being heard, all our personal and private information is being read, venues are being approached to block me."

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neetu Bhardwaj (@wisegirlneetu)

Comedian Alleges Social Media Accounts Were Hacked 

Bhardwaj also accused Shashwat Maheshwari of hacking her social media accounts, claiming the alleged activity had been going on since 2022. She alleged that her posts, stories, tweets and even WhatsApp messages had been imitated.

In another Instagram story, she wrote, "Shashwat Bhardwaj ne mere accounts hack kiye hue hain since 2022, he had been mimicking not only posts, stories and tweets but also my WhatsApp messages that I was sending to people."

(Image Source: Instagram/@wisegirlneetu)
(Image Source: Instagram/@wisegirlneetu)

Bhardwaj further alleged that her original jokes had gone missing after she left a suitcase behind during a trip to Bengaluru last year. According to her account, she was unwell at the time, and the luggage contained her original comedy material. She claimed that, despite contacting the company to arrange delivery, she did not receive the suitcase for a month.

She alleged that material from her diaries had subsequently been used in comedy specials, specifically naming Upmanyu and Ashfaq.

"Inhone diaries se mera sara material copy kar liya. And all these written jokes from there are used in their specials, especially Abhishek Upmanyu and Urooj Ashfaq. A lot of material that Urooj is using in her special is copied from my material," Neetu Bhardwaj wrote.

(Image Source: Instagram/@wisegirlneetu)
(Image Source: Instagram/@wisegirlneetu)

ALSO READ: Salman Khan Reveals Why His Nana Opposed Parents’ Marriage, Didn’t Speak To Salim Khan For 5 Years

Neetu Makes Further Claims In Social Media Posts 

In her posts, Bhardwaj also made allegations involving what she described as a satanic cult linked to the Illuminati. She wrote, "All these satanic cults are a global mafia of child rapists and human trafficking. But of course, what's needed is scrutiny on me."

(Image Source: Instagram/@wisegirlneetu)
(Image Source: Instagram/@wisegirlneetu)

She also claimed that she had faced humiliation over her religious practices, adding, "These people have been cruelly humiliating me cause praying to Shiva and Kali are a problem to them."

'Mere Ghar Mai Peeche Se Aake...'

On Saturday evening, Bhardwaj shared an Instagram story showing what appeared to be a broken laptop. Alongside the picture, she alleged that someone had entered her home and damaged the device.

Sharing the video, she wrote, "Mere ghar me peeche se aake mera laptop tod gaye."

(Image Source: vInstagram/@wisegirlneetu)
(Image Source: vInstagram/@wisegirlneetu)

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Who did comedian Neetu Bhardwaj make allegations against?

Neetu Bhardwaj made allegations against fellow comedians Abhishek Upmanyu and Urooj Ashfaq. She also accused Shashwat Maheshwari of hacking her social media accounts.

What were the harassment allegations made by Neetu Bhardwaj?

Bhardwaj claimed she and her family were followed, their phones hacked, and calls monitored. She also alleged venues were approached to prevent her from performing, referring to Upmanyu and Ashfaq as the

What did Neetu Bhardwaj allege about her comedy material?

She claimed her original comedy material was copied from her diaries after a suitcase went missing. She specifically alleged that Abhishek Upmanyu and Urooj Ashfaq used her jokes in their specials.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 18 Oct 2026 12:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
Urooj Ashfaq Abhishek Upmanyu Shashwat Maheshwari Neetu Bhardwaj
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