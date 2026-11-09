Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom China rejects allegations linking Nvidia CEO to espionage as baseless.

Singapore also denied WSJ report about a related investigation.

China has rejected all allegations linking Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang to espionage, calling reports about his alleged relationship with a Chinese spy and the subsequent sharing of company secrets with Beijing “false” and “baseless”.

According to the Global Times, China’s Foreign Ministry dismissed reports about Huang’s alleged links with Alice Huang, described in the reports as a Chinese spy, on October 30. The ministry said the allegations were unfounded and amounted to an attempt to target China.

China Calls Allegations A ‘Hollywood Story’

The Chinese Foreign Ministry reportedly described the allegations as a dramatic story resembling a Hollywood thriller, with twists and suspense. Beijing said no evidence had so far been presented to substantiate the claims and alleged that the media reports relied entirely on unidentified sources.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said that "we have already responded to this. The so-called claim of 'Chinese spies' is completely groundless and is nothing but a smear against China."

The allegations claimed that Alice Huang developed a relationship with the Nvidia CEO and used it to obtain sensitive information from the company, which was then allegedly passed on to Beijing. China has rejected these claims.

Singapore Also Rejects WSJ Report

Singapore's Ministry of Home Affairs also rejected a Wall Street Journal report which, citing sources, claimed that Singaporean authorities had raised concerns and investigated a businesswoman linked to Singapore-based data centre company Megaspeed.

The ministry said neither the Singapore Government nor its officials had made such claims and that no such investigation had taken place.

The reports about Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang have triggered reactions in several countries, with allegations of Chinese espionage coming under scrutiny. China, however, has dismissed the claims as false.