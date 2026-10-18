Rajpal Yadav On Rs 22 Cr Cheque Bounce Case: ‘I Finally Got The Opportunity To Present My Side’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rajpal Yadav thanked Supreme Court for hearing his side.

Cheque bounce case originated from a 2010 film loan.

Yadav denies fraud, committed two crore rupees to court.

He accepts court decision after both sides' mediation.

Actor Rajpal Yadav has thanked the Supreme Court for giving him an opportunity to present his side in the long-running cheque bounce case against him. Speaking to ANI on Saturday, October 17, the actor said he would comply with the court’s directions and welcomed the opportunity to put forward his arguments after 14 years.

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Rajpal Yadav Says He Finally Got To Present His Side

Speaking about the case, Yadav said, "First of all, I want to thank the Supreme Court, because after 14 years, I finally got the opportunity to present my side of the story and we will follow the Supreme Court's order at any cost. This lawsuit is the most interesting case in Indian history."

The actor also questioned how the dispute could be resolved without hearing both sides. He referred to the original loan amount of Rs 5 crore and the larger sum of Rs 22 crore cited in connection with the case. Yadav denied the allegations of fraud, arguing that the agreements and cheques involved should be considered while assessing the claims against him.

He said, "You've seen one innings for 12 to 14 years, but until the other innings is properly heard, how can this be resolved? If it was a matter of 5 crores, it could have been settled. The issue is 22 crores—5 crores killed 22 crores. And even after killing 22 crores, I am a public actor who goes out among the people all over the world. But I said on the first day that three allegations were made against me, that Rajpal committed fraud of Rs 5 crores. Rajpal took a loan. Rajpal cheated a businessman. Rajpal doesn't understand how he cheated when there are all these checks. I think when there are so many agreements, there is no question of cheating, and someone who has won the hearts of the whole world would commit a Rs 5 crore fraud? That's mental."

Actor Says He Will Accept The Final Decision

Yadav said he intended to present his arguments during mediation and would accept the outcome after both parties had been heard. He also referred to the Supreme Court’s remarks about courtroom conduct, drawing a distinction between his work as an actor and the proceedings in the case.

"Right now, we have the good fortune of mediation (court hearing). I will put my case in mediation; I always want a decision in life, and everyone wants a decision. But whatever decision is made after hearing both sides—that was acceptable before, it is acceptable today, and it will be acceptable tomorrow. One very interesting thing: I want to thank the Supreme Court for saying that there is no drama in court. I have been acting for 42 years, so my stomach is full," said Rajpal Yadav.

He added, "It has happened, but if this is a drama, then either the Governor is creating drama or the opposing party is. The one creating drama needs to be exposed, because I act in reels and I live in reality. I never play around with reality, because I have had the privilege of doing so much in reels."

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What Is The Rajpal Yadav Cheque Bounce Case?

Earlier in October, Yadav appeared in person before the Supreme Court after it issued a stern warning over his failure to deposit the amount due in the case. He told the court he would pay Rs 2 crore and presented a demand draft worth Rs 1.15 crore.

A buyer of the actor’s property, who was expected to pay the remaining Rs 85 lakh, was also present. A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana directed Yadav to deposit Rs 2 crore towards the amount due to the complainant by October 13.

The dispute stems from a loan of around Rs 5 crore that Yadav allegedly took from M/s Murli Projects Pvt Ltd in 2010 to finance his film Ata Pata Laapata. Seven repayment cheques worth Rs 1.05 crore each were subsequently dishonoured, prompting cheque bounce proceedings. The outstanding amount grew over the years as interest and other charges accumulated.

On October 5, the Supreme Court had strongly criticised Yadav for failing to comply with an earlier direction to deposit Rs 2 crore. On September 15, it had given him a final two-week opportunity to make the payment and submit a concrete repayment plan.

(With inputs from ANI)